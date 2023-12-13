HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who was accidentally shot in a scuffle between himself and a female.

Sheldon Maurice Nealy, 46, of Hoffman, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications.

On Monday, Dec. 11, patrol deputies were deputies were dispatched to a residence on McCoy Drive in Hoffman in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When the first deputy arrived, a female victim stated her husband, Nealy, was intoxicated and began arguing with her and struck her several times in the face. She also stated he had locked her in the bedroom and would not allow her to leave and continued to assault her. She was able to get to her handgun and they began wrestling over the gun.

Deputies went to the residence where the incident took place and attempted to make contact with the male party. They were finally able to get him to open the door and had him step out. While patting him down for weapons, a deputy noticed blood on the male’s leg. It appeared he had a gun shot wound to his upper thigh area.

EMS was contacted and responded to the scene. Nealy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Once Nealy was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Richmond County Magistrates Office where he was charged with the aforementioned crimes.

Nealy was processed into the Richmond County Jail and was not granted bond due to the assault being domestic violence related.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Nealy has prior convictions for robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released from a Moore County correctional facility in September of 2022 after a 12-year sentence.