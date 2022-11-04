Oct. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad.

Oct. 29

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.

Oct. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:12 a.m., police responded to Corner Cupboard on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Thaddeus Lamar Covington.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:32 p.m., police responded to Pruitt Health following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing cash, two pocketbooks and medication. The case is active.

Oct. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:46 a.m., deputies responded to Mill Road Grocery on Mill Road following a report of a suspect driving off without paying for $56.13 in gas. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Jail following a report of a suspect possessing an unknown white substance. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brittney Leanne Grubb.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:33 p.m., police responded to a hotel on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing various tools and supplies. The case is active.

Nov. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing $2,500 in cash and a semi-automatic 9mm firearm, valued at $389.99. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:26 a.m., police responded to Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect ransacking the inside of a vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:13 p.m., police responded to Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Canon camera, valued at $500. The case is active.

Nov. 2

ELLERBE — At 1:41 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General following a report of a suspect stealing five air fresheners, valued at $10. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Graham Street following a report of a suspect attempting to steal pine straw, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:04 p.m., deputies responded to Edward’s IGA on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing milk and cereal without paying. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s iPhone, valued at $900. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Snead Avenue following a report of a suspect trespassing and attempting to open a window. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect possessing a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, valued at $400. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Aaron Swade Ford.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:02 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Philadelphia Drive following a report of an assault. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Ivan Stanley Covington.

