Ellerbe Post 73, as part of their Annual Americanism Programs, presented Flags and Flag Activity Books to the Mineral Springs Elementary School in March. Pictured is Principal Angel Mabe and Post Commander JoAnn Blyther. After presenting to the full school a few years ago, now the flags and activity books go to the Kindergarten Classes each year.

Pictured from left to right, Post Adjutant/Sergeant-at-Arms Raymond Collins, Post Commander JoAnn Blyther, Oratorical Champion Emily Brannon, District 16 Oratorical Chair/Rockingham Post 147 Commander Carlton Hawkins, Post 73 Parliamentarian Maxine Mills.

Pictured from left to right, Post Finance Officer Jessie Goins, Post Adjutant/Sergeant-at-Arms Raymond Collins, Post Commander JoAnn Blyther, Oratorical Champion Emily Brannon, District 16 Oratorical Chair/Rockingham Post 147 Commander Carlton Hawkins, Post 73 Parliamentarian Maxine Mills, Rear, American Legion Auxiliary Member Hughlean Medlea.

Emily Brannon, American Legion District 16 2024-2025 Oratorical Speech Contest Winner.

Staff report