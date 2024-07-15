WADESBORO — A Richmond County man was recently arrested following a report of elder abuse, called into dispatch during the morning hours of July 12.

Conducting a welfare check at a residence on Arbor St., Wadesboro police officer’s discovered an elderly occupant in the home suffering from “serious head and facial trauma.” Officers determined from speaking with the victim, and evaluating his wounds, that the assault most likely occurred the evening before. The victim was taken to Atrium Anson.

Later in the morning, warrants for the arrest of the alleged assailant, David Duncan, were obtained.

Duncan, who is currently on post release, or parole, “was taken into custody at approximately 3:35 p.m. by (the) Hamlet Police Department.”

Charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injuries and assault on an elderly person, Duncan is expected to be facing additional charges following the conclusion of the Wadesboro Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

Releasing a statement, the Wadesboro Police Department stated, “Mr. Duncan is currently in the Anson County Jail under a no bond NC Post Release Warrant. The Wadesboro Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Hamlet Police Department, Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Probation and Parole, and Anson County Probation and Parole.