April 15

At 9:52 p.m., Deputy Michael Sale responded to Broadway Street following a report of misdemeanor larceny. The suspect took a phone without permission, valued at $897. The case is active.

April 17

At 3:22 p.m., Deputy Richard Spivey responded to Loch Haven Road following a report of injury to real property valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

April 18

At 2:59 a.m., Deputy Brandon Bowers responded to US 1 Highway following a report of a suspect possessing heroin and resisting an officer. The suspect, identified as Wesley Charles Lesene was arrested, closing the case.

At 4:30 p.m., Deputy Dalton Redford responded to Gin Mill Road following a report of misdemeanor larceny, valued at $375. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

April 21

At 2:25 a.m., Deputy Jael Aranda responded to Safie Fifth Street following a report of an individual driving while impaired. The suspect, identified as Romelia Morales-Diaz was arrested, closing the case.

At 2:10 p.m., Deputy Dillon Barbour responded to Safie Third Street following a report of an individual breaking into a residence without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.