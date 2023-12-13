Those looking for a getaway, that’s not too far away can look no further than Lake Norman.

Nestled in a quieter community, Lake Norman is located outside of Charlotte, with seven nearby towns offering amenities from renting a home and securing a boat for the day or week to dining in fine restaurants and experiencing the nightlife that can be found within a few short miles.

Whether bringing your family, friends or just your significant other, the lake and the intricacies found in all the communities surrounding it offer something for every taste.

Want to know more?

1. Find a rental home

The options in and around Lake Norman are like a delectable buffet, waiting for you to hand-pick your favorite. And with seven towns in the area — Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Denvier and Troutman — there are a plethora of options. Hotels are a cell phone call away, but to enjoy the full experience renting a lake house would be the ultimate vacation experience. Stay Lake Norman is a vacation rental website and a great resource to find that perfect getaway. Check it out.

2. How about a little boating?

If you’re going to really enjoy Lake Norman, then renting a boat for the day or the week should be high on your priority list. It’s really the best way to enjoy those breathtaking views, feel the breeze as you cruise and just relax. To help you find the perfect rental, try one of these businesses: · CS Boat Rentals · Lake Norman Stay and Play · Lake Norman Boat Rentals · Lake Effects

3. The offerings will amaze you

When you aren’t cruising the lake, finding something else to do is just a matter of a quick glance of Lake Norman Revealed. It’s a website chock full of events going on in and around Lake Norman. You can also find happenings in the big city of Charlotte. We suggest taking a look at Lake Norman Revealed as you begin to plan that dream vacation. See events here.

So, pick a date, find an available lake house and boat rental and check out the happenings scheduled for the time you plan to be there and get ready to experience the magic of Lake Norman.

Learn more about Lake Norman at lakenormanrevealed.com.