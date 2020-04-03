Local counseling centers need support

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The attendees of New Horizons' annual vigil for those killed in domestic violence released balloons bearing the names of the victims from just this year. Dana Annette Foster of Level Cross allegedly was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide in April. Nancy Clark of Granite Falls allegedly was killed by her husband, also in a murder-suicide in January. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The attendees of New Horizons' annual vigil for those killed in domestic violence released balloons bearing the names of the victims from just this year. Dana Annette Foster of Level Cross allegedly was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide in April. Nancy Clark of Granite Falls allegedly was killed by her husband, also in a murder-suicide in January.

ROCKINGHAM — A disturbing worldwide trend hasn’t manifested itself in Richmond County — at least not in New Horizons Life and Family Services’ caseload.

Various major news outlets internationally have reported recent increases of cases of domestic violence. The likelihood of those cases has increased in part because families are spending more time together in order to obey mandates related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

New Horizons, a Rockingham-based nonprofit that provides domestic abuse and sexual assault counseling, hasn’t seen any type of spike in domestic violence cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the agency is continuing to work with victims in all aspects of their legal processes, and New Horizons is also continuing to operate its domestic violence shelter.

“We’re still handling everything as normal even thought it’s not a normal situation,” said Karen Bostick, New Horizons’ executive director.

New Horizons’ office is closed because of COVID-19, but the organization is still providing services over the phone and via email.

New Horizons is also still in contact with the courts, which are open to process protective orders, among other things.

Bostick said the shelter is in need of supplies like toiletries, hygiene products, paper towels and sanitizers. In-person donations are not being accepted at this time, but monetary donations can be submitted online at newhorizonsagency.com.

New Horizons’ crisis line can be reached at 910-997-4840. The office phone number is 910-997-4448. New Horizons’ email address is [email protected]

The services New Horizons offers include emergency transportation to courts and doctors, support groups, agency referrals, court accompaniments and community outreach. A complete list can be found on the agency’s website. All of the services are free and confidential.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The attendees of New Horizons’ annual vigil for those killed in domestic violence released balloons bearing the names of the victims from just this year. Dana Annette Foster of Level Cross allegedly was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide in April. Nancy Clark of Granite Falls allegedly was killed by her husband, also in a murder-suicide in January. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_4617.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The attendees of New Horizons’ annual vigil for those killed in domestic violence released balloons bearing the names of the victims from just this year. Dana Annette Foster of Level Cross allegedly was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide in April. Nancy Clark of Granite Falls allegedly was killed by her husband, also in a murder-suicide in January.

Local domestic violence rates unchanged despite trends

Brandon Tester Staff writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.