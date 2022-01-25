Hamlet man charged with assault; threatened to burn house down

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with breaking and entering into an ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her.

Shamique Divine Hubbard, 32, of King Street is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering to terrorize and injure and assault on a female, and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official.

On Monday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to Morrow Street in response to a female calling for help. When deputies arrived, a woman ran out of the residence yelling for help.

While she was talking to deputies, a man exited the residence and began to walk away. Deputies pursued the suspect and detained him a short time later, according to a press release.

The suspect allegedly had kicked the front door open, started to assault the victim and threatened to burn the house down.

Hubbard in being held at the Richmond County Jail without a bond due to his charges being domestic violence-related. As of Tuesday afternoon, a $5,000 secured bond has been added to his conditions of release.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Hubbard has previous charges with assault on an officer and fleeing arrest in 2018.

He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 7.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]