Gun Run still on for Saturday

ELLERBE — Competitors from throughout the state and across the Eastern U.S. are preparing to gather in Richmond County on Saturday for a grueling test of marksmanship and conditioning called The Gun Run.

The Gun Run, scheduled to take place at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports, is a type of biathlon, which combines a 5k run (about 3.1 miles) with target shooting using both rifles and sidearms.

Approximately 50 competitors run the trail and negotiate obstacles – from crawling under barbed wire to wading waist-deep through ponds – while carrying weapons, gear, maybe some water and enough ammunition to complete the array of shooting challenges they will encounter at each of the half dozen stations. The total load is usually around 20 pounds to start. The amount of weight falls across the course of the race as competitors go through their water and ammunition.

The Gun Run is part of a fast growing sport, generally referred to as a run and gun. It’s essentially a twist on the traditional biathlon. The Olympic style biathlon, however, is a winter sport which combines cross-country skiing with firing at standardized targets.

But for this version you don’t need to be an elite skier and you don’t need snow. They can take place anywhere with enough open space and a willing host.

In this sport, those shooting tasks are unpredictable. Each course is custom designed by the target setter to create the diverse mix of challenges that competitors will face along the route. It’s what event-organizer Ellis Domenech calls “tactical oriented” shooting. It places competitors in a wide range of conditions, different each time, against which they test their skills, conditioning and gear.

“Of all the shooting sports, this one is the best and the most realistic,” he said.

In some ways, Domenech said, it’s better.

Domenech, who is originally from Virginia, spent nine years in the Army. This will be the third such biathlon he has hosted at DeWitt’s. He did his first two at DeWitt’s last year. In addition to the one Saturday, he has another one at DeWitt’s slated for September, along with one in Clinton, S.C., planned for June.

He started relatively small and wants to keep growth steady but manageable. He filled up more than 70 slots this time around and had more people interested, although the final number of participants may be closer to 50. People signed up from all over North Carolina and something like a half dozen other states, including Pennsylania, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.

Domenech and about 15 volunteers will do a trial run of the course one day ahead of time to make sure everything’s ready. Those volunteers will then act as safety officers on race day, helping to guide the athletes and tally results. Competitors pay a fee to participate and Domenech has partnered with corporate sponsors to provide prizes for the winners, as well as some raffle items.

Competitors bring their own rifles and pistols. The exact models they use is up to them, so long as they fall within certain parameters. Competitors aren’t encouraged to show up with a “magnum” or some “humongous” hunting rifle. What they use are “centerfire” weapons like an AR-15, as opposed to the small bore “rimfire” weapons, like a 22-caliber rifle, used in the Olympic sport.

The course requires a minimum of 35 rounds for the pistol shots and 40 rounds for their long gun. But most people will begin the race with double those amounts to account for misses.

Looking back

Domenech remembers competing in his first biathlon. He wasn’t happy with his results.

“It was a good gut check,” Domenech said.

Domenech quickly found out that his place on the pecking order wasn’t exactly where he thought it would be. It’s what a lot of people learn when they take on a run and shoot biathlon.

After that first experience with a race, Domenech knew a couple of things right off the bat — he would have to go back home, get better and try another event, and he had found a new passion.

“I knew I wanted to do a race of my own.” he said.

So that’s what he did. He competed in another race in Kentucky and did much better. He also started planning his own events. His first two were last year at Dewitt’s, where he had been a customer for years and had gotten to know owner Chris DeWitt.

Domenech says he set up “hundreds” of firing ranges when he was in the military. So when Domenech approached DeWitt about organizing a biathlon on his land, Chris was all in.

Competitors don’t run with loaded weapons. A different competitor will leave the starting point every few minutes with unloaded weapons. As an athlete reaches each shooting range, a safety officer will explain what the shooting challenge is at that station. The athlete will take aim at purpose built shooting targets, made of AR500 steel, set anywhere from 50 to about 250 yards away. The safety officer certifies that the challenge was completed and then checks the competitor’s weapons to be sure the guns are empty before the athlete packs up and heads off down the course.

The biathlon does not take place on DeWitt’s permanent shooting ranges and shooting clay course. Those are scheduled to be open for business as usual. The 5-kilometer figure eight course will be set up by Domenech and his team on the property beyond the core business facilities.

“I usually start with the skill I want people to work on or get challenged by, I then look at the available terrain and try and match up what needs to be accomplished,” Domenech said. “… you need less room for pistol shooting and generally want (the) rifle to be a little longer range with a hill as a back stop. So it’s months of planning. Since I’ve already done two events at DeWitts, it’s a little easier now. I usually come out twice and test each stage out to ensure it’s not too hard but still challenging.”

DeWitt’s intends to be open for business Saturday. Domenech has seen some cancellations by competitors since Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus epidemic, but the Gun Run is still scheduled to take place as planned. Domenech said precautions regarding the virus will be in place and he believes the event meets the requirements of the statewide orders.

Tickets are not needed to watch the Gun Run. DeWitt’s cutomers would like to check out the biathlon can do so after signing a waiver. Domenech is planning to have a food truck on site so people can grab lunch if they wish.

Typical contestants are men between the ages of 30 and 50, and several women compete as well. People from come from many different backgrounds and ages; Domenech said he knows of a 70 year old man who completed a biathlon.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_marathon-running-1.jpg