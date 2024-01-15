Taneika Reader said her goal to inspire the youth of Richmond County to achieve their dreams.

ROCKINGHAM — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated throughout the weekend by the MLK Celebration Foundation.

“Martin Luther King had an aspiration, idea or ambition that one day we would no longer have to sit at the back of the bus,” said Ellerbe Mayor Brenda Capel on the courthouse steps. “He had an aspiration, idea or ambition that we would no longer have to enter an establishment through the backdoor. But most of all, he had an aspiration, ambition or idea that we should be created equally and not judged by the color of our skin but the content of our character. Barriers were eradicated through the power of the dream, a dream that at times seemed impossible.”

Capel, who served as Grand Marshal of the Saturday parade, said it was an opportunity she will cherish for the rest of her life. This year’s theme is “The Power of the Dream: Freedom and Justice for All.”

“Through the power of the impossible dream, we can now dine at the best of the tables because we own the restaurants that have the tables,” Capel continued. “Martin marched so that we could walk. We can walk through the doors of opportunity that can allow us to drink from any fountain, eat wherever we desire to eat, and sit wherever we desire to sit…If you want to be empowered through your dreams, remember the great words of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King — “Keep moving. If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl.’ But whatever you do, keep moving. This is why we celebrate today. The life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King. Because he never gave up on the power of the dream.”

Michael McRae of the MLK Celebration Foundation said they were going to do something different this year, and recognize three leaders in the community who are working with the youth. Tameika Reader, Maurice McLaurin and John Carter were recognized following the parade.

Coach Taneika Reader of the Richmond Jammers said her organization “builds character, develops strong minds and bodies, unites peoples from different races, teaches teamwork and instills self-discipline.” She said that the Richmond Jammers is an important outlet for the youth of Richmond County to play basketball.

“I want to be an example of the younger generation how the right or the wrong decisions can affect your dreams and help prevent them from making some of the same mistakes I made while chasing my dreams [of playing in the WNBA],” Reader said.

In the 22-year history of the Jammers, Reader said their goal will continue to be providing kids with a competitive environment to showcase their skills. They’ve grown from just one team to 12 teams of kids aged 8-18 in their organization’s history.

“Never give up on your dreams and don’t limit your possibilities. Don’t let your dream sit on the shelf,” Reader said, invoking MLK’s dream. “Live them, breathe them and be the change you always wanted.”

The MLK Celebration Foundation also recognized various youth essay and artwork winners. Jaiden Tillman also performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“His role in the Civil Rights Movement was important because of the individuality and approach he exemplified, which is rooted in the belief that peaceful protests and civil disobedience can bring about change, while also dismantling the closeminded ideas and actions taken against people of color at the time,” read third-place winner Yara Hernandez.

“Martin Luther King Jr. is a figure that will always be remembered,” Yara concluded. “Even though we still have work to do in regards to achieving his dream of a society where all individuals are treated with respect, we are reminded of his fight for those dreams and continue to be inspired.”

First-place essay winner Mitchell Newton also read his essay to the large crowd assembled in front of the courthouse steps.

“‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’ are the words of one of American’s most influential world changing speakers,” Mitchell read. “His speeches, boycotts and protests galvanized tons of people [to engage] in non-violent acts.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.