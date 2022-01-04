MLK Day celebration to be held virtually

ROCKINGHAM — “Breaking Barriers Through His Dream” is the theme for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration.

The Richmond County Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation holds a gala, a prayer breakfast, youth events, a worship service and luncheon each year.

This year, there will be two volunteer opportunities for a Unity Day of Service in place of a parade. There will be a Habitat for Humanity project for a house in Hamlet.

Chair of the Foundation Committee Curtis Ingram said that the build site can hold about 50 volunteers, and that there will be a second, overflow event at the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center.

Volunteers will be helping clean up some of the rooms, painting and various other projects at the Cultural Center.

All events apart from the Day of Service events will be taking place on Zoom.

• Saturday, Jan. 15 — Prayer Breakfast at 9:00 a.m., Unity Day of Service from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Youth Extravaganza at 6:00 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 16 — Ecumenical Worship at 5:00 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 17 — Lunch Program (Guest speaker Kimberly Harrington) at 12:00 p.m.

The Zoom link is posted on the Richmond County Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation Facebook page. Enter the ID 989 3798 5990 and password MLKWEEKEND.

A link to sign-up for the Habitat site is available at http://vhub.at/RCMLKCF. A link to sign-up for the Cultural Center clean-up is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdBVE_3u7UvscMWUmHH047-BhZCIo_aqC9rAGPGteS6tEZogQ/viewform.

Michael McRae is the contact for the Cultural Center clean-up and can be reached at [email protected]

Harrington is an award-winning writer, columnist and page designer who spent 23 years in journalism. Her experience includes 14 years as a staff writer and news editor at the Richmond County Daily Journal in Rockingham, and six years as director of marketing and public relations for Sandhills Regional Medical Center in Hamlet.

She is also a founding board member of HOLLA! (Helping Our Loved Ones Learn and Achieve), an active nonprofit community development corporation in her native, Anson County, North Carolina.

In 2019, marches were held through downtown Rockingham, students submitted essays and paintings that expressed what MLK meant to them, and community members came together to fellowship around his teachings.

Last year, all events were held virtually.

For more info, contact Curtis Ingram at (910)-206-1240.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.