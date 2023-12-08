ROCKINGHAM — Since November 9, when Pattan’s Downtown Grille announced their upcoming closing, the perpetual question around town has been “what and who is going in Pattan’s and what kind of food will they serve?”

As for the “what?”…The City of Rockingham is pleased to announce the Hitchcock Pub and Grill will be opening in the building formerly occupied by Pattan’s Downtown Grille in February 2024 under the management of Rockingham resident Lewis Eakes.

As for the “who?”…Lewis Eakes became a resident of the City of Rockingham in 2021 and will be a familiar face to many, as he has served countless dishes in local dining favorites, including Henry’s Uptown Cafe and Hudson Brothers Deli.

Originally from Apex, North Carolina, Lewis and his wife, Betsy, relocated to Moore County, residing in West End, from 2015-2021. From 2015-2019, Lewis managed two restaurants, one in Seagrove and the other in Robbins, both in NC and established Salt & Pepper Catering, LLC in 2017.

Landing in Rockingham by chance in 2021 after receiving an offer they couldn’t resist for their property in West End, the Eakes quickly learned the downside of the booming real estate market when numerous prospects for a new home were sold before they could place an offer. After walking through a house in downtown Rockingham, they promptly made an offer and have been increasingly thankful for their serendipitous relocation to Richmond County.

As for the “food”…While the finalized menu is still in the works and will be released upon completion, Lewis shared a few items from the Hitchcock Pub and Grill savory fare for us to marinate on. The lunch menu, beginning at 11am, will feature daily country-style plates with an entree, two sides, bread, and tea for $12, Lewis’ specialty crafted burgers, and multiple sandwich options, including chicken (fried or grilled), ribeye, BLTs, and reubens.

Starting at 5pm, the dinner menu features multiple starter options, including Lewis’ version of bruschetta- grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with tomatoes, basil, balsamic, olive oil and salt. Salad choices, available as sides or entrees, include chef, grilled chicken, and salmon paired with a variety of dressings to choose from, including Lewis’ homestyle ranch, Italian, balsamic, and thousand island. A few of the entree options will be Fish & Chips, Chicken Piccata and Shepherd’s Pie, with side choices of baked potato, asparagus, garlic green beans, hushpuppies, potato wedges or a side salad. Additionally, there will be daily soups, such as broccoli and cheddar and potato leek and also homemade dessert specials.

In addition to answering the public request to offer “a nice place to sit down and enjoy a good steak dinner”, Hitchcock Pub and Grill has a ribeye platter option on the daily dinner menu and will have a prime rib special on Saturday nights.

As for the future…After the dust settles from the grand opening in early 2024, Lewis anticipates long term goals for Hitchcock Pub and Grill to include extending their five day schedule with a Sunday brunch, hosting special events, and offering catering.

Lewis and his crew, along with the City of Rockingham, are hard at work transforming the building to Hitchcock Pub and Grill. Be on the lookout for Hitchcock Pub and Grill on Facebook coming soon!