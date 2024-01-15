PEACHLAND — In what has become a passing of the torch project for Anson County Commissioners, approval has been granted by the state to rename a bridge on US Highway 74 where the road crosses Lane Creek near the Peachland township in honor of Anson’s late sheriff, the Sheriff Landric Reid Memorial Bridge.

The project began with a motion made by Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn when he was Chairman of the board, with endeavors continuing under JD Bricken, and now coming to fruition under Chairman Jamie Caudle, officially adopted on January 4.

Landric Reid was born in Concord and educated by the Cabarrus County School System. Following obtaining his diploma, Reid went on to serve the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1988. Unable to ignore the call, Reid decided to rejoin the National Guard. He also served with the NC Highway Patrol for twenty-three years.

All those years of bravery and heroism led him to run for Anson County Sheriff, elected by the popular vote in 2014, serving until his untimely passing in September 2022. Not only did Reid keep order in the streets, he found time to donate to area children and businesses making impact in the community.

Reid served on the Executive Board for Toys for Tots, founder of the Stride for Pride Shoe Drive, and co-founder of Shaundasia T. Smith Foundation, an organization that distributes food and backpacks to high school students throughout the county. The foundation also awards scholarships to high school seniors in the county.

The Department of Transportation will soon be providing signage for display on US Highway 74 in the Lanes Creek bridge area honoring the renaming of the bridge in honor of the late Sheriff Landric Reid. A ceremony is in the works to commemorate the newly named Sheriff Landric Reid Memorial Bridge.