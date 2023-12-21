ROCKINGHAM — The 2024 candidate filing period ended on Friday, Dec. 15 — See what candidates will be on the ballot next November.

From the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, Jeff Smart, Toni Maples and Andy Grooms (all registered Republicans) have all filed for re-election. They are joined by Jamie Gathings of Hamlet.

Democratic candidates who are seeking the all-Republican commissioners are Linda Ross, Deborah Washington Crumpton and Cassandra DeeDee Wall. Ross ran for a seat 2022.

Richard Robinson, a Libertarian candidate, is also vying for a spot on the Board.

On the Richmond County School Board of Education, Jerry Ethridge and Ronald Tillman will be seeking re-election. Bess Shuler has also filed after unsuccessfully running for the position in 2022. The candidates are also joined by newcomer Michael Veach. Current Chairman Wiley Mabe did not file for re-election.

Kimberly Roberts, who has already been sworn in as the Register of Deeds to replace the now-retired Linda Douglas, is running unopposed for the office.

District Court Judges Amanda Wilson and Sophia Gatewood are running unopposed for their seats in Richmond and Anson County respectively.

House of Representatives District 52 will be contested between Republican-incumbent Ben Moss of Rockingham and Democrat Jimmy Self of Aberdeen.

NC State Senate District 29 will be contested between Republican-incumbent Dave Craven of Asheboro and Democrat Kevin Clark of Rockingham.

Nigel Bristow of Hamlet has filed to run against current Congressman Richard Hudson in the 9th Congressional District. Bristow unsuccessfully ran against Mark Gulledge for Sheriff in 2022.

