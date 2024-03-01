Feb 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:34 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect not paying for a submersible pump, valued at $430. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:38 p.m., officers responded to Big Tobacco and Vape Shop on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Lemon Bars cannabis flower, valued at $1,198, a Blue Dream cannabis flower, valued at $1,198, and a Snowball cannabis flower, valued at $300, by force. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen Rossi .39 special revolver, valued at $300. The case is active.

Feb. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:53 a.m., officers responded to a residence on John F. Kennedy Drive following a report of an intoxicated individual being disruptive. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:54 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing two red Zero Turn lawn mower, valued $4,000, and damaging a fence, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

Feb. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:26 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Sandhurst Drive following a report of a stolen black trailer, valued at $1,219. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to Family Dollar on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing Tide detergent pods, valued at $69. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ricardo Abdul Rush.

Feb. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect stealing flooring, valued at $88. The case is inactive.

Feb. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:06 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect taking a plant and assorted cleaning supplies, valued at $209. The case is active.

Feb. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:32 a.m., officers responded to West Side Shell following a report of a returned vehicle to a victim that was missing a SCCY 9mm firearm, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Deweese Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Samsung refrigerator, valued at $300, a free standing bath tub, valued at $1,000, and seven faucets, valued at $1,500. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Surginor Road following a report of a house being vandalized with $5,000 worth of bullet hole damage inside the walls. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a broken sliding patio door, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of an employee stealing $41 in consumable grocery items. The Rockingham Police Department charged Melina Denise Martinez.

Feb. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Graham Bridge Road following a report of a suspect assaulting someone with a motor vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brittany Nicole Daly.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Scotch Lane following a report of a stolen Eufy security camera, valued at $375. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:13 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of various stolen food items, totaling over $50. The Rockingham Police Department charged Shylynn Kay Chavis.

Feb. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:35 a.m., deputies responded to Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a felon possessing a semi-automatic firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Demetrius Lamar Hunter.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:36 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Park Street following a report of a suspect breaking the window of a Chevrolet Equinox with rocks. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 25

HAMLET — At 5:11 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Ponderosa Drive following a report of a stolen Stealth trail camera, valued at $40. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:10 a.m., officers responded to Rockingham Road following a report of a subject being intoxicated and disrupted in public. The Rockingham Police Department charged Leon Junior Johnson.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report $2,500 in damage on a vehicle caused by a rock. The case is active.

Feb. 29

ELLERBE — At 9:55 a.m., deputies responded to Green Lake Road following a report of a suspect with a stolen semi-automatic handgun and one gram of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Cheyanne Savannah Locklear.

HOFFMAN — At 8:31 a.m., deputies responded to Southern Products on N US 1 HWY following a report of stolen mail. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 4:44 p.m., deputies responded to Carter Funeral Home following a report of a suspect attempting to steal power. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Chad Dwayne Giddens.

