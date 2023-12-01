Nov. 16

At 10:32 a.m., officers responded to Zaxby’s following a report of a suspect refusing to leave and resisting arrest. The Rockingham Police Department arrested the suspect.

Nov. 17

At 7:48 a.m., officers responded to Leak Street Cultural Center following a report of a stolen 40 foot extension ladder, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 18

At 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the woods along Ashley Street following a report of a suspicious fire of a wooden fence. The case is inactive.

At 11:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence on 4th Avenue Pee Dee following a report of a dent in a Honda Accord. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 10:14 p.m., officers responded to Sunny Beauty on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect trespassing and stealing a wireless boombox, valued at $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 19

At 5:26 a.m., officers responded to Hermitage Retirement Center following a report of stolen $140. The case is inactive.

Nov. 20

At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to East Eason Drive following a report of a debit card being used for unauthorized transactions. The case is active.

At 5:43 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following a report of a suspect stealing 4 Gerber knives, valued at $100. The case is active.

Nov. 21

At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect stealing a HP desktop computer, valued at $999, and a Samsung 65 inch television, valued at $748. The case is active.

Nov. 22

At 6:48 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a damaged rear window. valued at $200, of a Chevrolet. The case is inactive.

At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to Paratus Outfitters on Fayetteville Road following a report of a stolen Henry Big Boy 30-30 lever action rifle, valued at $1,784. The case is inactive.

At 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect entering the home and stealing various appliance, including a dishwasher, electric stove and fridge, and other miscellaneous items, totaling over $4,000. The case is active.

At 7:57 p.m., officers responded to Economy Motel on South Hancock Street following a report of $400 in stolen currency and a stolen cellphone charger and ID card. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 27

At 12:59 p.m., officers responded to 2nd Pee Dee Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and stealing Moto Guzzi motorcycle parts, valued at $2,500, and a wood stove, valued at $700. The case is active.

At 4:59 p.m., officers responded to Mailbox & More following a report of a stolen iPhone, valued at $1,174. The case is active.

Nov. 28

At 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Hunter Circle following a report of a damaged vehicle via mixing coolant into oil. The case is inactive.

At 11:36 a.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on County Home Road following a report of stolen food, valued at $52. The Rockingham Police Department charged Joel Walter Davis.

At 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Elder Avenue following a report of a stolen Predator generator, valued at $2,500. The case is active.

Nov. 29

At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to the Refuel on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect possessing various drugs and paraphernalia. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ashley Louise Parker.

At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of stolen $2,400 in US currency. The case is active.

