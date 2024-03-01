The Richmond Raiders Varsity Softball team lost to Randleman 8-12 on Thursday, three days after their 9-8 victory over Jack Britt. They play Jack Britt again Friday night and will take on Southern Lee on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

