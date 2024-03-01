Home Sports Raiders softball start season Sports Raiders softball start season March 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Richmond Raiders Varsity Softball team lost to Randleman 8-12 on Thursday, three days after their 9-8 victory over Jack Britt. They play Jack Britt again Friday night and will take on Southern Lee on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life ❮ ❯ The Richmond Raiders Varsity Softball team lost to Randleman 8-12 on Thursday, three days after their 9-8 victory over Jack Britt. They play Jack Britt again Friday night and will take on Southern Lee on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR County Crime Report: March 1 Preview local candidates appearing on November ballot Fairview Heights inducts 13 members in Junior Beta Club View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 0.8 ° C 2.6 ° -1.2 ° 61 % 0.9kmh 47 % Sat 9 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 9 ° Tue 6 ° Wed 6 °