ROCKINGHAM — 120 days of intense effort on the part of county manager Bryan Land, finance director Cary Garner, county department heads and commissioners culminated in an approved fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

The budget formulation process started this year in mid-February. Land asserted that he met with every department head at least once, and most, numerous times. The finalized budget is the fifth iteration for the upcoming fiscal year, a drastic improvement considering that previous budgets have needed as many as 54 versions to hammer out specific allocations.

Despite a significant wrench in plans to the tune of $1.3 million in unrealized revenue, resulting from an upcoming North Carolina Department of Revenue reappraisal of county public utility value, the approved budget manages to avoid transferring additional costs onto taxpayers.

Commissioner Rick Watkins accurately portrayed the plight of drafting a budget for the County. He pointed out that county officials only have discretion over 18% of the overall budget. 82% of budget allocations are mandated by the state and federal government for human services, public safety, debt services, county schools, and Richmond Community College, among others.

Accordingly, it is incumbent on county officials to be frugal stewards of taxpayer money, Watkins reiterated.

When the smoke cleared and numbers were finalized, commissioners approved a balanced budget weighing in at $58,925,331, an increase of just over 3% from last year.

Fiscal responsibility and sound investments translated to a 50% or $23 million reduction in the county’s overall debt burden. Land stated that Garner and his team have assumed an aggressive investment strategy, exponentially increasing prior county returns on investment. Land added that Garner’s efforts have been recognized statewide as he was recently asked to speak at the North Carolina Capital Management Trust conference.

Budget hearing notes

• 42% of budget spent on county personnel costs

• funds set aside to meet county’s debt obligations

• two paid bonus days off for county employees or $100 per day in pay

• county continues to maintain funds for merit pay

• health clinic available to employees at little to no cost

• Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance provider negotiated down to 5% increase in cost

• funds available for law enforcement and jail operations

• emphasis on recruitment and retention of county employees

• county employee position vacancy currently under 5%

• $728,910 in aid provided for each of six municipalities

• board of education increase of $401,083

• Richmond Community College increase of $97,443 or 4.1%

• local schools account for $14,417,004 or 24.5% of budget

• tax rate remains at .83 cents per $100 of value

• county closing in on a 97.5% tax collection rate

• taxes expected to be reduced in FY 24-25

• no transfer from solid waste fund to balance budget

• funds set aside to hire two additional employees to assist in roadside litter pick up

• county continuing to administer Motor Sports Grant

Raider Elite

In addition to a budget outline, John Carter appeared before the commission on behalf of his Raider Elite program. Courtroom B was filled with Raider Elite players, coaches, mentors, and parents. Carter articulated to commissioners that the Raider Elite is more than just a football program.

“We are the beginning of Raider magic,” he said. Overseen by coaches, guidance counselors, sheriff’s office employees and local leaders, the program offers students free tutoring sessions and financial literacy courses.

Carter emphasized the tremendous commitment required to oversee the effort. In addition to programming during the weekdays, players spend all day Saturday with Raider Elite.

Carter’s request to commissioners was for material support. Other than donations, Carter has been supporting the program financially. He also requested use of the East Rockingham football field. Five or six years ago the program used the field before it fell into disrepair.

Carter suggested a potential lease program with the county. He wants to turn the East Rockingham field into the home of the Raider Elite, invest in new bathrooms, concession stands, and improve the overall appearance of the field.

Reach Matt Lamb at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]