ROCKINGHAM — For the second time in less than a month, the Richmond County Animal Shelter has received a disapproved rating from the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The animal shelter was found to not be in compliance with various regulations involving the practice of euthanasia. For the past three years, K2 Solutions Inc. has been in charge of the day-to-day operations for the Richmond County Animal Shelter.

“…Per the shelter director’s own admission she has been utilizing her CET (certified euthanasia technician) license, which is issued solely for the purpose of euthanizing animals located at a permitted shelter, to euthanize K9s located at the K2 Solutions training facility in Jackson Springs,” states the report.

More than 50 dogs over a two-day period were euthanized at that training facility which is not registered as a shelter. According to the director, K2 Solution’s veterinarian has been relocated out of state and is only onsite for a few days a month.

“Upon learning of this activity, I informed the shelter director that this is practicing veterinary medicine without a license and is not permissible,” states the report.

It was documented that a K9 weighing 67 lbs was underdosed with 2ml of Euthasol, a solution used in euthanasia.

””…The shelter director admits verbally to diluting this drug with water, and showed me the bowl in the sink that held the water for diluting,” reads the report. “The dilution is being done to make it easier to administer.”

A written document reported that the same dog was dosed with 4ml and it was administered by Dr. Emily Falk, which the staff admitted was wrong on both accounts.

“When I asked the shelter director about this underdosing she stated to me “Well it worked.”

The inspector found that CETs diluting and underdosing euthanasia solutions is a regular practice and what they have been told to do. Animal Shelter director Bessie Tadlock stated that she has had to perform euthanasia at the training facility, which is not permitted.

The inspector also observed over ten piles of fecal matter located in some of the outdoor closures and have not been cleaned for the standard twice a day. Outlets have been protected, insulation has been repaired and laundry has been properly stored since the last inspection. A disaster and evacuation plan for animals was found to not be in compliance.

Local animal activists are planning on attending and speaking at the upcoming Richmond County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

“Thanks for your continued concerns for the RC Animal Shelter,” shared Chairman Jeff Smart in an email response to a message from animal advocate Pamela Young. “We are very much aware of the two recent audits and are working very closely with State Officials on these issues. The amount of taxpayer money being spent on the shelter ($582,000) is a huge concern for all of us just as you mentioned. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with the auditors and K2 to have the best animal shelter we possible can at a realistic price. Please know that we do want our animals taken care of the right way just as you do.”

According to Bob Smith, Director of Emergency Services, the county averages around 350 calls a month regarding animals in May of 2023, whether it be strays, dangerous dogs, or citizens frustrated with the behavior of neighbor pets. “I think we spend too much money, I always have, even before K2 (K2 Solutions), animals are a problem in Richmond County, I swear I hate to say this, but unlike anywhere else,” said Chairman Jeff Smart during that budget work session.

