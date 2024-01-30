ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Commissioner Toni Maples and her husband, Congressional candidate Chris Maples, have released statements regarding an incident on Saturday morning involving an allegedly inappropriate act in the Double Vision club parking lot committed by Commissioner Robin Roberts.

“This past Saturday evening, I went out to dinner with my fellow county commissioner, Robin Roberts,” shared Toni Maples in a statement to the Daily Journal. “It was Commissioner Roberts’ birthday, and she chose to celebrate the occasion by having some drinks. As such, I took it upon myself to look after her and make sure she made it home safely. Unfortunately, as we were on our way out of the parking lot, Commissioner Roberts had a lapse in judgement and made an embarrassing blunder. My only regret is that I did not come forward to make a statement on this matter any sooner. I would like to apologize to our fellow patrons, the property owner, and the people of Richmond County. Commissioner Roberts’ actions were unbecoming of an elected official, and I condemn this behavior in the strongest terms.”

In a video of security cam footage posted by the Chris Maples for Congress Facebook page, a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle (who appears to be Roberts) exits, and is shortly followed by a passenger in the back seat (who appears to be Toni Maples). The video is dated not for Saturday evening, but for 1:23 a.m. Saturday morning.

There is an acceleration in the footage, which then shows what appears to be Roberts, while standing next to Maples, crouch, and then drops her pants (the exact act is unclear) by an unattended motorcycle. Shortly after, both commissioners return to their respective positions in the vehicle which drives off seconds later.

From the video, it appears there are passengers in a vehicle directly next to the purportedly-desecrated motorcycle. The door slightly opens during the alleged act and the vehicle’s windshield wipers are on.

“Transparency and accountability are paramount qualities in any public leader,” Chris Maples said in a Facebook post that shared video of the incident. “As your next Congressman, that is what I will bring to the table. As such, I want to bring attention to recent rumors that have circulated in small town NC. Last Friday, my wife Commissioner Toni Maples and I sought to be good Samaritan’s by giving a ride to one of her fellow county commissioners who was intoxicated. That Commissioner embarrassed our good name and reputation by exiting the vehicle and desecrating someone’s private property. As I said, we’re committed to transparency. So, here’s the video of us trying to take care of her in its entirety. I hope this puts to rest any of the nasty rumors which our opponents are seeking to spread. Thank you all for your trust, prayers, and support.”

A phone call and message to sent to Roberts did not receive a response. However, a since-deleted post by Roberts was shared with the Daily Journal.

“When I left I told my friend I was gonna mess with his motorcycle, as it’s been a long going joke between us for 3 years,” Roberts writes. “I walked over to his motorcycle but never touched it defaced it or hurt it. In my defense I was only joking with my friend and did nothing wrong…I have since apologized to the business owner and the friend who I was joking with, even though I didn’t harm anyone. To my fellow friends followers and supporters of RCO I am sorry if this long going joke between friends has hurt anyone.”

“That was the first time I’ve been out in over a year !!!. It will be another year before I go back out !!! WOW !!!!!!!!!!” adds the post.

Following a request for further information from Toni Maples at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday, she responded ‘Squash it we have worked everything out internally. DO NOT POST ANYTHING’

This is a developing story.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.