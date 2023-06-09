May 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to Quail Creek Ct. following a report of a suspect using a victim’s personal information. The case is active.

June 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to Mill Rd. following a report of a Chevrolet Cruise found in a wooded area and heavily damaged. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:06 p.m., officers responded to Lowes Home Improvement on E Broad Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a cell phone, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

June 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., officers responded to S Grove Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a home and stealing cash, valued at $340. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:31 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on E US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing a blue tooth speaker, valued at $349. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Dunham’s Sports on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing three pairs of shoes, a cup, holster, 12G buckshot ammo, 30-06 ammo, and .38 ammo, valued at $315.92. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:03 p.m., officers responded Burger King on E Broad Ave. following a report of a hit and run. Rockingham Police Department charged Moises Campos with driving while impaired, hit and run with property damage, and injury to real property.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:41 p.m., officers responded to Pickett St. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s gold necklace, valued at $1500. The case is active.

June 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:43 p.m., officers responded to E Washington St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering by pushing in and damaging a door, valued at $200. The case is active

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:05 a.m., officers responded to Cabel Dr. following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm into a home, striking a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, valued at $1500. The case is active

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the Economy Motel following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and committing an armed robbery of cash, valued at $370. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a rechargeable battery. Rockingham Police Department charged Daniel Bowman with Larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:45 p.m., officers received a report of a suspect using a victim’s personal information. The case is active.

June 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:42 a.m., officers responded to Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing an iPhone 13 and air pods, valued at $1200, and using a victim’s cash app. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on E US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing a Bluetooth speaker, two pairs of blue jeans and five shirts, valued at $477. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:23 p.m., officers responded to Bush St. following a report of a suspect using a victim’s signature. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:51 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at Holiday Inn Express on E US HWY 74. Rockingham Police Department charged Robert Beck with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm on outstanding warrants.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:54 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at Holiday Inn Express on E US HWY 74. Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

June 6

ELLERBE — At 9:32 a.m., deputies responded to Dunn St. following a report of a suspect stealing cash, a driver’s license, bank card, and red iPhone SE, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:01 p.m., deputies responded to Dawkins St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering an occupied dwelling. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to Pauline Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a maltese/poodle mix. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect kicking in the door of a home. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to Rainbow on E Broad Ave following a report of lost or stolen keys, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to Evelyn Ct. following a report of a suspect stealing an iPhone 13 Pro Max, valued at $1300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 6:55 p.m., deputies responded to N US HWY 1 following a report of a suspect throwing an object and breaking a car windshield, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:44 p.m., officers responded to S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a semi-automatic handgun, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 a.m., officers responded to Rainwater Ln. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. Rockingham Police Department charged Amando Mercado with assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:40 a.m., officers responded to State Employees Credit Union following a suspect depositing a counterfeit check, valued at $14,900. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to Maness Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a cart and backhoe, valued at $700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm. Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with discharging a firearm within the city and carrying a concealed firearm.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:59 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a dog fence and two dog beds, valued at $724. The case is active.