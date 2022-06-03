May 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of an individual’s kayak being sold without permission for $250. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Taylor Michelle Lovin.

May 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:33 a.m., police responded to a residence on John F. Kennedy Drive following a report of an individual punching someone in the face and neck. The case is inactive.

May 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:19 a.m., police responded to a residence on Brook Avenue following a report of a public fight. The Rockingham Police Department charged Lorenzo Laumas McGirt.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:20 a.m., police responded to a residence on Maness Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:42 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of an individual with suspected methamphetamine and a syringe. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kever Shonone Rowell.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on Maness Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a victim’s vehicle and stealing a wallet, $22 in cash and various bank cards. The case is inactive.

May 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect shooting a victim and stealing $450 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:51 p.m., police responded to La Cabana on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect not paying a tab of $126.79. The case is active.

May 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:03 p.m., police responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect firing a weapon at a victim, with two bullets going into a vehicle and one into a house. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Smith & Wesson revolver with a teal grip, valued at $549.99, from a pocket book. The case is inactive.

May 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:02 p.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect stealing five gates, valued at $100, and two chicken wire, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:29 p.m., police responded to Kays Variety Store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing assorted fresh air supplies, valued at $77. The case is active.

May 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:08 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a vehicle and stealing Apple airpods, valued at $140, a Michael Kor wallet, valued at $200, $100 in cash, and miscellaneous debit and identity cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of an unknown person stealing a Mazda Three, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:43 a.m., police responded Pinecrest Apartments on Shannon Drive following a report of an individual removing a Kenmore fridge, valued at $200, and a unit stove, valued at $200, from a room. The case is inactive.

May 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a Capital One credit card from a mailbox. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Park Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a 40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, valued at $550. The case is active.

May 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on Long Drive following a report of a busted rear window of a BMW. The case is active.

May 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:21 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mart on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect picking up an iPhone, valued at $1,200, and walking out of the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:29 a.m., deputies responded to Billy Covington Road following a report of a suspect taking over 15 items from a mailbox without permission. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Marcus Jermaine Quick.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:23 a.m., deputies responded to Mill Road Grocery on Mill Road following a report of a suspect trespassing at the store. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kelli Rene Reeves.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:57 p.m., police responded to South Long Drive following a report of a suspect fleeing from officers in a motor vehicle and possessing methamphetamine. The case is active.

May 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to Middle Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a storage building and stealing five Briggs flathead racing motors, valued at $2,000, a orange and gray band saw, valued at $700, a gas gauge, valued at $300, a black and silver racing helmet in a protective bag, valued at $200, various painting chemicals, valued at $150, a Stihl weedeater, valued at $150, a Husqvarna weedeater, valued at $150, three 202 fishing rods, valued at $90, a welder’s helmet, valued at $60, a bottle jack, valued at $20, three rotisserie motors, valued at $60, and a tote with miscellaneous parts, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to Aleo First Avenue following a report of an individual receiving an unrequested credit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:51 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hatcher Road following a report of a suspect stealing a green Polan chainsaw, valued at $375. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:07 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pence Street following a report of an unknown individual breaking a glass sliding door, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:51 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect entering a residence and stealing a silver Dell laptop, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

May 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Court House following a report of someone forging a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Drive following a report of someone taking a victim’s vehicle without permission. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jennie Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing miscellaneous items, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:22 a.m., police responded to a parking lot on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect causing $500 in damage to the paint and front grille of a Chevrolet Camaro. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:22 p.m., police responded to Cypress Street following a report of $845.30 in funds being taken out of a victim’s account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:56 p.m., police responded to Big-E Tobacco and Vape Shop on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect grabbing three cartons of Marlboro Lights and three carts of Marlboro Menthols and leaving. The case is inactive.

June 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:05 a.m., police responded to Goodman Street following a report of a suspect obtaining $578 under false pretenses. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:08 p.m., police responded to the Arby’s on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied vehicle. The case is active.

June 2

ELLERBE — At 12:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Road following a report of a suspect taking a gray and white Apple iPad, valued at $500, and $50 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to Roberdel road following a report of a suspect fraudulently acquiring $1,600. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect firing a bullet into a front porch. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Street following a report of a suspect removing keys from a key ring. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Cartledge Creek Road following a report of a suspect stealing four green gates, valued at $600, off of private property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

