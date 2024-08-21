ANSON — A rash of larceny and vandalism where neither car nor bike were safe had Anson County Sheriff Office deputies on heightened alert across the county.

Recent break in’s has resulted in the theft of a range of items, including firearms, medication, bicycles, vehicles, money, and tools. A lot of the theft resulted in vehicle vandalism.

Occurring August 10 through 12, the crime wave resulted in the arrest of four. The suspects, all but one a teen, include 19-year old Nathaniel Mauk of Rockingham, 18 -year old Brennan Edwards of Hamlet, and a minor from Rockingham. Mathew Malzer, 32, of Rockingham is the only adult known to be arrested in connection with the crimes.

Deputies continue to investigate, and it is currently unclear if the string of breaking and entering crimes across Anson County during the three-day period are all related.

Theft victims’ Reginald Porter, Rasheed Burns, and Nakkia Wallace all reported stolen firearms. Wallace and Porter are both residents of Lilesville, while Burns resides in Polkton. Porter reported to deputies he arrived home too tired to secure his truck or retrieve his firearms from inside his vehicle last Saturday night. The next day, Porter found his two black Taurus 9mm and 380 ACP firearms, each valued at $250, stolen from his truck.

Burns reported police his black Glock 30 .45 caliber firearm, value unknown, stolen from his vehicle August 10. He told Deputy Gregory Cox he first discovered it missing after his shift at work on August 7. Fearing he had misplaced it, Burns delayed reporting the theft. Wallace reported to Deputy Jacky King her wallet, and 9mm handgun, valued at $350, were missing from inside the glove compartment of her vehicle.

At around 6 a.m. on August 10, Wadesboro resident Shranda Clyburn discovered the rear passenger quarter window broken to her 2015 Kia Optima in order for thieves to gain entry. Clyburn did not find anything stolen from inside. Lilesville residents Jessica Garris and Corey Harrington reported walking outside on August 10 to find the doors and trunks open to their vehicles. Nothing appeared to be missing from either car.

Katrina Ross and Elliot Groom had their personal identification stolen from inside thier vehicles on August 11. Both victims are residents of Lilesville. While out on patrol during the height of the crime wave in Lilesville, Ross flagged down Deputy Stephen D. Marsh. Ross earlier reported finding several items missing from inside her car along with her identification, and later she found her purse and documents of identification strewn along Highway 145.

Proving that even a child’s bicycle was not safe from Anson County’s raiding marauders, Wadesboro resident Mike Bennett reported his grandchild’s bike stolen from right out of his yard, where it had been leaning against the side of his home. On August 11 in Wadesboro, Deputy Jacky King responded to Lewis St. following the report of a home being broken, entered, and unnecessarily vandalised. Entering the residence, Deputy King observed extensive damage to televisions, an A/C unit, furniture, and other items inside the home.

Also on August 11 in Wadesboro, Kaylah Bennett reportedly saw two juvenile delinquents driving away in her vehicle, one reportedly shouting they were headed to Morven to “Shoot someone up.” Deputy Stephen Marsh issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for the youths and the stolen car.

Morven residents Kelly Jamison and Ruth Bartik reported their cars broken into on August 11, a bottle containing 60 prescription pills found to be missing from one. While responding to another call in the area later in the day, Deputy Marsh was informed the pill bottle from the previous case was found along the roadway with all 60 pills present.

Lilesville residents Hunter Dixon and Alexis Ingram both reported vehicles broken into by thieves on August 11 as well. From inside his home, Hunter reported hearing car doors being opened and closed. Going outside to check, Dixon found no other cars or anyone near his vehicle.

He did find some of the doors to his vehicle, his center console, and glove compartment open, the contents rifled through. Dixon’s tip money appeared to be the only item taken from inside the hard worker’s vehicle.

Hearing her dogs barking around 2:30 a.m., Ingram checked her home’s security footage and saw two males breaking into her 2015 Nissan Altima located in her driveway outside.

County units were informed the suspects’ getaway vehicle may be a silver Chevrolet Impala with a burned out front head-light.Now on the hunt, it wasn’t long before county units had the Chevy Impala stopped with suspects inside.

Chief Robert Mims, Capt, Williams, and Sgt. Jordan responded to the scene to offer assistance in processing the suspects. Eventually Mauk, Brennan, Malzer, and the minor suspect were all in custody.

Continuing the investigation, Sgt. Jordan later showed Ms. Wallace, who had a firearm stolen in the crime spree, images taken of two holsters found to be in the possession of the suspects in custody. Ms. Wallace identified one pair of holsters in the photos as being hers, and her firearm was subsequently recovered as a result of a search warrant served on one of the suspects.

In Katrina Ross’ case, Mauk, Brennan, and the unidentified minor were arrested. Suspected of stealing tools and personal items from inside Ross’ vehicle, a search warrant resulted in her stolen tools being recovered and returned to her.