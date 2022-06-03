Freeman, Hartsell also win in top ET; Ward, Sikes, Green claim footbrake titles

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – Eight years after taking home the biggest share of the purse in the ATI Performance Big John Memorial Weekend Bracket Championships at Rockingham Dragway, Carolina hog farmer Chaz Silance did it again Sunday, beating Troutman’s Ernie Humes III in the Top ET final for a $10,000 payday in the 24th renewal of the holiday classic.

Then, just as he did in 2014, the Jacksonville driver applied an exclamation point, claiming a winner-take-all showdown with Rockingham track champion and Sunday Footbrake winner Matt Ward that earned him a little extra hardware.

In 2014, the bonus trophy was an IHRA Ironman. This time, it was an NHRA Wally trophy just like those awarded to Top Fuel and Funny Car winners at events on the Camping World pro tour.

Although he was the only driver to take home a double-digit check, Silance was not the only one to leave with a Wally. The PDRA Top Dragster standout was joined by Jamie Freeman of Westville, S.C., who won the initial Wally on Saturday, Lake Waccamaw’s Perry Green, who won one for the Footbrake crowd on Monday when he upset Top ET champ Joe Hartsell of Stanfield, and Gavin Whisnant of Dallas who won the only Wally on the line in Jr. Dragster.

Whisnant, whose brother Cam made it to the round of six Monday in Top ET, narrowly missed a clean sweep of the Jr. races. The winner on Saturday and Monday, he was a semifinalist on Sunday before beating Ava Ward, daughter of Sunday Footbrake winner, in the Run for the Wally.

Silance was not the only repeat winner. Freeman added this year’s victory to the one he earned in 2018 when he and son Ross won on the same day. They almost duplicated that feat on Saturday when the younger Freeman took his 1970 Chevy Nova to the Footbrake final before losing to Cordova’s Trey Sikes on a breakout foul.

Hartsell got the Monday Top ET win when final round opponent Joel Hinson, a winner at the 2011 event, was guilty of a narrow .004 foul start.