Hamlet man charged with attempted murder via arson

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s has charged a Hamlet man with attempted first-degree murder after setting a house on fire with two individuals inside.

Corey Lamont Carter, 44, of Lillians Lane, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Monday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to Dixieland Drive in Rockingham after a woman stated that an ex-boyfriend has set her house on fire. Upon their arrival, the house was fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Deputies were notified that the suspect was seen walking down the road with a gas can, according to a press release. The suspect was later found inside an abandoned home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s arson unit is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. More charges may be forthcoming.

Carter was processed and placed into Richmond County Jail under no bond due to the offense being domestic-related. As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s been upgraded to a $250,000 bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Carter has a history of felony breaking and entering charges, most recently in 2010.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.