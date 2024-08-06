August 26, Hamlet will honor its native son John Felder with Installation of John Felder Day at the RCC Cole Auditorium from 12 to 2 p.m.

Dobbin Heights Mayor Antonion Blue will preside over the event.

After 15 years of negotiating with the Cuban and US governments, Felder received the first license issued from the United States to bring electric vehicles to Cuba.

“Driving Towards Change” a new documentary by A Brighter Path Productions, chronicles Felder’s life. The local production company is owned and operated by Peter and Pam McNeil, who is a Wadesboro native.

In August of 2023, Mayor Blue attended the documentary premiere in Columbia, MD.

Blue presented John Felder with a proclamation naming the day as John C. Felder Day. This year’s August 26 event at the Cole Auditorium celebrates this momentous day. Due to the United States long-standing trade embargo imposed on Cuba under President John F. Kennedy, the country had not received new cars since 1962.

In August of that year, the Foreign Affairs Act was changed to prohibit American aid from being provided to any country aiding Cuba. In September, the government expanded the embargo to include all Cuban trade, with the exception of select food and medicine sales.

Kennedy’s embargo was placed in response to Cuba’s President Castro championing harmful policies for his people while continuing his cooperation with the former Soviet Union, putting a damper on America’s relationship with the country. The United States government cut off all diplomatic relations with the floundering nation in January of 1961.

In 2014, under the Obama administration, tensions began to thaw between Cuba and the United States.

With over 25 years working as an executive for Chrysler and with 40 years in the automotive industry under his belt, Felder saw Cuba as one of the largest untapped car markets in the world.

“As filmmakers, Peter and I did not expect to film the Cuba project, it was as if God chose us to do it. As a result of completing it, we now have a special place in our hearts for the people of Cuba and plan to use some of our earnings from the documentary to donate food and medication to Cuba,” Pam McNeil said.

Explaining how the couple chooses their production projects, Pam said she and Peter McNeil choose topics that feel right in their spirits.

“We also look forward to producing other documentaries, but we’re driven by topics that must feel right in our spirits and those that will uplift, educate, or inspire. Peter has also written a mini-series which is a drama based on his novel, ‘Postal’ and that is truly what we’d like to be able to accomplish next,” Pam McNeil said.

“Driving Towards Change” is streaming on Amazon Prime, Youtube Stash Free Documentaries, and TubiTV.