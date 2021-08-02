Rockingham man charged with threat of mass violence

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with communicating a threat of mass violence at a church west of the Ellerbe Town Limits.

Patrick Lynn Cagle, 32, of Roberdel Road, has been charged with one felony count each of a communication of a threat of mass violence, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Cagle has also been charged with one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the people and resisting a public officer.

Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge said that deputies responded on Aug. 1 after a call stating that there was a man with a rifle on Grassy Island Road in Ellerbe. The man disobeyed all verbal commands and took off running. Cagle was shortly apprehended.

Gulledge said that upon further investigation, it was determined that Cagle had shot into a parked car at a church and attempted to steal a car and motorcycle close by.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

Cagle has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $1,025,000 bond. A court date has been scheduled for August 12.

