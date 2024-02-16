ROCKINGHAM — A man has been charged and a second suspect is sought in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Jordan Leon Tyson, 20, of Rockingham has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen arm, attempted felony larceny and assault by pointing a gun.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 2 at a store on HWY 220, north of Rockingham.

Investigators are attempting to locate the second suspect, Gabriel Bracey, 22, of Rockingham. Bracey was injured during the incident and left a hospital in South Carolina after treatment. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bracey has prior convictions for larceny, robbery and conspiracy.

Tyson has been processed into the Richmond County Jail under no bond. He is set to appear in District Court on March 7.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Bracey is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.