2nd suspect in June 18 shooting turns self in

ROCKINGHAM — Two of three suspects in a shooting that took place on June 18 are now in the custody of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, June 30, Jishen Shyheim Dumas, 19, of Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill turned himself into the Sheriff’s office. He is under a $1,000,000 secure bond.

Dumas is charged with attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

These charges stem from a shooting in which one person was injured, according to Sheriff James Clemmons. The victim has since been released from a local hospital.

Shaquan Hykeem Chambers, 23, of Safie 5th Street in Rockingham turned himself in on June 29. He is charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secure bond.

The case is an active investigation and investigators are working to identify a third person in the vehicle with Chambers and Dumas. Anyone with information concerning the case is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.