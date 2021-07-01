Over 60 RSHS seniors graduate during summer session

ROCKINGHAM — The first session of Richmond Senior High School’s summer school has ended with 61 seniors earning their diploma.

According to Principal Jim Butler, adding those 61 seniors to the Class of ‘21 has raised their graduation rate to 81%. It’s unclear what the graduation rate was for the 2020-2021 year prior to the end of this summer session, though Butler told the Daily Journal in March that it could dip below 70%. For the past five years, the RSHS graduation rate has been between 80% and 84%.

“This was a second chance, an opportunity, and nearly every one of them took advantage of it,” Butler said.

Students were allowed only one absence during the condensed format for summer. There was not a virtual option available like there has been for the entire school year. Butler said that having students in the building and interacting with classmates and teachers “paid off.”

Sophomores and juniors caught up a lot with the added session of school, said Butler, but the schools system’s primary focus was ensuring seniors were able to graduate. Butler said having students physically in the classroom made accountability much easier for staff and students.

Some students only had to make up one credit, while others had as many as four. Butler said the classes were fast-paced, but still hit the important concepts that were necessary for comprehension.

“I hope that it will be a building block for the next school year,” Butler said, who called the summer session an overall success.

A few seniors who were unable to fulfill all of their necessary credits to receive their diploma have already been scheduled for the next session.

The second summer session begins July 12.

A second graduation ceremony for those who completed the first session of summer school has been scheduled for early August.

“We want to celebrate their graduation,” Butler said. “They have a diploma. We’re really proud of the work they put in this summer and we want to celebrate their accomplishment.”

