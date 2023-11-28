Nov. 23

HAMLET — At 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Street following a report of a vandalized vehicle, including damage to a front windshield, passenger side door and roof top, totaling $1,100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McInnis Road following a report of a suspect damaging a water meter, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 10:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Grace Chapel Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Ninja grill, valued at $699, and four charcoal pellets, valued at $20, from a porch. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 25

HAMLET — At 4:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of dogs causing scratches to a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a stolen NC license plate, valued at $100. The case is active.

Nov. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:27 a.m., deputies responded to a parking lot on Airport Road following a report of a suspect entering a building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 10:29 a.m., deputies responded to US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect moving a vehicle and stealing two catalytic converters, valued at $1,000, two Craftsman ratchet sets, valued at $300, and various other items. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northview Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Second Avenue following a report of a stolen Emerson television, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect shooting into a Nissan Titan truck, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a stolen 110CC all terrain vehicle, valued at $500, and a Go-Cart, valued at $500. The case is inactive.