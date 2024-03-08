WADESBORO — On Wednesday, March 6, at 12:50 a.m., the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a call at the Oak Hill Apartment Complex.

Upon arriving at the complex, officers discovered a single victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Officers identified the victim as 30-year-old Jamarcus D. Sellers of Rockingham. Sellers was taken to Atrium Health Anson where he succumbed to his injuries.

Working quickly, the Wadesboro Police Department, in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, determined there to be one suspect in the case, 26-year-old Dewon Rayquan Hailey of Wadesboro.

Within hours of this determination, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Hailey, now charged with First Degree Murder.

Despite a relentless search, officers are unable to locate Hailey at this time. Law enforcement suspects Hailey may be in the Union County area. As he is a fugitive from justice wanted for murder, Wadesboro Police Department ask the public to report any sightings of Hailey or have information regarding this case, please call 911 or the Wadesboro Police Department Tip Line at (704) 694-2160.

In a released statement, Chief Chewning thanked the men and women of the Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, and the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Division of Community Supervision.

“I would like to send my personal and our department’s most sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Sellers. It saddens me to see such a young vibrant life taken in a senseless act of violence.”

Chewning went on to assure citizens, “The Wadesboro Police Department will not condone criminal behavior and will work tirelessly to make Wadesboro a better and safer place.”