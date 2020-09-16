City begins removing Confederate monument

ROCKINGHAM — City workers began the difficult process of removing the Confederate monument from Harrington Square Wednesday morning, the culmination public outcry over its racist history over recent months.

The City of Rockingham began the removal process in August in an effort to avoid any potential acts of vandalism, City Manager Monty Crump said, though it ultimately wasn’t enough. On the morning of Sept. 5, the monument was discovered with the message “Don’t forget BLM” spray painted over the engraving of “Lest we forget” and the Confederate flag on the monument had been blacked out.

The monument has since been cleaned, and the police have increased their patrols over the area to prevent further damage since. Crump revealed that there had been multiple threats made since nationwide protests broke out following the death of George Floyd in police custody in May.

The monument will be moved to the Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park located across the street from Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4203 at 106 Old River Rd. The monument was erected on Nov. 14, 1930 by the Pee Dee Guards Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Richmond County.

The Daughters’ racist history is well documented. In 1926, the Daughters erected a monument, “In commemoration of the Ku Klux Klan during the Reconstruction period” in Concord, North Carolina, according to the Institute for Southern Studies.

This is a developing story.

Neel Madhavan contributed to this report.