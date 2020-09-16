Ellerbe to move forward on sewer project at reduced cost

ELLERBE — The Town Council learned on Monday that they could break their enormous sewer project into pieces, rather than do the whole thing at once, which will allow the town to better afford it while in a weakened financial position.

The total cost of Ellerbe’s sewer project is estimated to be $2,137,000, according to LKC Engineering. In July, Ellerbe was approved for a $1,047,461 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which came with $500,000 in principal forgiveness for a total of $1,574,461. Additionally, the town was approved for a $549,539 Wastewater State Reserve Grant.

Logan Parsons, project manager with LKC, called this a “very generous offer” from the state, but on a 20-year loan payment term, the project would still have required the town to pay $52,400 per year. Under new options laid out by LKC, the town could either cut out the Ballard Street Outfall portion of the project, or cut out this portion of the project in addition to a reduction to the work done on the other portion of the Ballard Street work.

The latter option would reduce the total project cost by an estimated $444,000 and the annual debt payment down to $25,000, while the former would reduce the total cost by $345,000 and bring the annual debt payment down to $31,100.

Mayor Fred Cloninger said he was “very surprised” that the town would be able to have these options, because at their August meeting he was left with the impression that the project was “all or nothing.”

The council did not choose between these two options at the meeting, but was only required to determine whether they would go forward with the project with these two alternatives available. The town elected to move forward, but will have to decide on their plan soon to give engineers time to put together a technical document that is due by Dec. 1, 2020.

The town’s clay pipes have degraded over the years, and major holes and other weaknesses have contributed to rainwater getting into the sewer line and running up the costs of having the wastewater treated in Rockingham. The major hurricanes that tore through the region in 2018 caused Ellerbe’s sewer bill to more than double its usual bill, according to Mayor Fred Cloninger.

As currently slated, the project would go to bids and be awarded in spring 2022, begin construction in summer 2022 and complete in summer 2023. The first debt payment would be due in fiscal year 2023, six months after construction completes.

