FirstHealth to offer wellness screenings, COVID-19 antibody test

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond will hold its 38th Annual Wellness Screening event in the coming weeks, which this year will include COVID-19 antibody testing.

Screenings will be held from 6 to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 3 and Monday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Participants should enter the main entrance of MRH-Richmond, and everyone must undergo temperature screening prior to entering the facility. For the safety of all, masks are required. Participants should bring their own mask.

For best results, blood work should be done while fasting for at least eight hours prior to tests. Cash, check, credit or debit card will be accepted. For more information on services provided at this year’s Wellness Event, visit www.firsthealth.org or call Amy Forester at (910) 417-3735.

The blood-draw antibody test is not a test to diagnose COVID-19 but is used to determine if you may have had COVID-19 in the past and now have antibodies against the virus. This test will be $15. People develop antibodies when their body’s immune system responds to an infection. These antibodies can be found in the blood of people previously infected whether or not they had signs or symptoms of illness.

“Our community continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19,” said John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region. “Amid the pandemic, it is more important than ever to manage your health by identifying potential illness early and taking steps to make positive lifestyle changes.”

The event will provide free screenings for the following:

• Blood pressure

• Body mass index

• Bone density

• Sleep assessment/questionnaire

Other screenings have a cost associated with them:

• COVID-19 Antibody Screening (new this year), $15

• PSA- Prostate specific antigen (blood test that is used to screen for prostate cancer in men between the ages of 55 and 69), $10

• EKG, $10

• Flu vaccines, $20

• A1C/glycosylated hemoglobin, $15

• Wellness profile, $25

• Vitamin D, $25

• Pap smear (by appointment only), $25

Results will be available through FirstHealth MyChart.