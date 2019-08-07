Body discovered Tuesday was that of 17-year-old Hamlet resident

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center Tuesday as that of 17-year-old Malachi Jaheim Hailey of Hamlet.

Hailey’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Major Jay Childers said the case is being “investigated as a homicide at this time.”

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 910-895-3232 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

The body was discovered by the 12-year-old son of Theresa York. York said that her son was playing basketball at the Dobbins Heights Community Park Tuesday afternoon when his ball bounced over the fence. When he walked behind the Community Center to retrieve it, he saw the body and immediately told adults at the pool house, who then dialed 9-1-1.

The body was located about 40 yards behind the Community Center near the tree line, and far enough to the side that it could potentially be seen from the road.

The park was closed for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1344-1-1-3.jpg