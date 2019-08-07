HAMLET — American Legion is celebrating its centennial year by adjusting the eligibility criteria, allowing more veterans to join the American Legion clubs. Post 147 in Richmond County is welcoming new members with open arms.

The American Legion is one of the largest veteran organizations in the world and was formed in 1919 at the end of World War I. This year, the Legion is observing their centennial year and in conjunction with the anniversary, the Senate and the House of Representatives passed unanimously what is known as the Legion Act, (S.504) which was signed into law by President Trump on July 30.

The American Legion sought the declaration as a way to honor approximately 1,600 United States service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war.

American Legion National Committee Member and Post 147 member Jeff Joyner said the national committee voted last October to honor many fallen soldiers in wartime.

“We voted to honor over 1,600 people killed during various wartimes, people who served in Korea and Vietnam,” said Joyner. “We lost some of those people due to hostilities. We also decided that anytime one puts on a uniform, they are in harm’s way.”

He added those people were not eligible to join the American Legion, until recently.

Now that the legislation has been signed, the American Legion eligibility criteria has immediately changed from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1918 to Nov. 11, 1918 and Dec. 7, 1941 to a time later to be determined by the federal government.

“We are federally charted under the Congress, so any change has to go through Congress,” said Joyner. “The eligibility dates, that is why they had to be approved by the president and congress.”

As a result of this action, veterans who served honorably but were prevented from joining can now do so. The larger pool of veterans now eligible for the American Legion will also open to their family members as well as eligibility in the Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.

“We’ve opened up our membership,” said Joyner. “Before, members had to have been in World War 1, World War 2, Vietnam, Korea, Lebanon Grenada, Panama, and the Gulf War … War on (Terror). We are still in the War on (Terror). So, that first era we maintained but for the second era is for anyone serving from December 7, 1941 until the succession of hostilities.”

If you have served federal active-duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion.

Because eligibility dates remain open, all active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces are eligible to join The American Legion at this time, until the date of the end of hostilities as determined by the government of the United States.

The U.S. Merchant Marine are eligible only from Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946 (WWII).

“We would love for you to come out and visit to see what we are about,” said Joyner. “We welcome all men and women and we are active in the community.”

