Samaritan Colony alum to run 100-miles to raise money for new facility

ROCKINGHAM — A Samaritan Colony alumnus is planning a major undertaking next month to help fund the Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center.

Aaron Rich, who has been sober since he began preparing for a 30-day residential treatment with Samaritan in December 2015, will lead “100 Miles for Hope,” which, true to its name, will be a 100-mile run that includes 64 miles in a loop through downtown Southern Pines and then running 36 miles from Southern Pines to Samaritan Colony.

“(Samaritan) was instrumental in my life for sure so I wanted to find a way to give back,” Rich said, adding that he has a “gift” for long-distance running. “Suffering through 100 miles is a privilege because in my past life I wouldn’t try to run one mile.”

He said that, as the old cliche goes, “you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” which holds true for recovery from addiction.

“Aaron is enthusiastic about recovery in general and he’s enthusiastic about Samaritan Colony because it saved his life, not just his but his family,” said Constance Pearson, who is leading the effort to open the women’s facility. “It’s gratitude in action.”

The loops in Southern Pines will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The runners will begin on May Street in front of a pair of churches, head to Illinois Avenue and take a right, then turn right onto Broad Street, right onto Rhode Island, right onto Ridge Street, right onto New York Avenue, the next left back to May Street, according to Rich.

He said other runners can join in any time and run at any pace. At 10 p.m. they will begin the “pilgrimage” to Samaritan Drive, and will likely arrive at 8 a.m. Sunday. They will stop briefly for water along the way and there will be a vehicle escort.

The goal of the fundraiser is $5,000. To donate, search “100 Miles for Hope: Accomplish anything one step at a time” on Facebook or call Samaritan Colony at 910-895-3243. For more information, visit www.samaritancolony.com, or www.samaritancolonywomen.org.

Samaritan received its certificate of need North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to build the 14-bed chemical dependency treatment facility for women in February. The Women’s Recovery Center is currently planned to open in fall 2020 and will be built adjacent to the 12-bed men’s facility.

The new facility will be the first of its kind for Richmond County and address a long-standing need for the county. The next closest inpatient treatment facility for women is Path of Hope in Lexington, roughly an hour and a half north of Rockingham.

Rich said he was fortunate that he didn’t lose his life, family or his job while he was drinking. He considered himself “functioning,” but said this was an illusion because one bad thing could cause everything to crash. The difference was his wife urging him to get help.

“I didn’t want to go, but there was that small little moment when I said, ‘She’s right and I need to give this a shot because nothing I’m doing is working,’” Rich said. “I found the humility and willingness to follow every direction they gave me when I left and I’ve managed to stay without a drink the entire time.”

“It makes a big difference … even when things are bad you live a much better life than when you’re (using).”

Rich said giving back is a major part of his recovery.

“I hope this at least ‘gives back’ a positive message if nothing else,” he said. “The message that recovery is definitely possible, you just have to work.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

