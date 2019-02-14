StarLab makes its way to Richmond County schools

Sixth-graders at Hamlet Middle School watched a video on light pollution in the StarLab portable planetarium Wednesday morning. The kids “oohed” and “ahhed” as the different images circled around them. Sixth-graders at Hamlet Middle School watched a video on light pollution in the StarLab portable planetarium Wednesday morning. The kids “oohed” and “ahhed” as the different images circled around them. Supervisor Shannon Hearne and Outreach Coordinator Debbie Knight assisted students inside the StarLab. Kids had to move quick to not let too much air out of the dome. Supervisor Shannon Hearne and Outreach Coordinator Debbie Knight assisted students inside the StarLab. Kids had to move quick to not let too much air out of the dome. Students at Hamlet Middle School sat under the stars inside the portable planetarium. They watched a video titled “Losing the Dark” where they learned about how our light usage affects our ability to see space clearly. Students at Hamlet Middle School sat under the stars inside the portable planetarium. They watched a video titled “Losing the Dark” where they learned about how our light usage affects our ability to see space clearly. The StarLab made its way around the county, visiting several schools in Rockingham, Ellerbe and Hamlet. The planetarium will be at the Hamlet Library today, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open to the public during those times. The StarLab made its way around the county, visiting several schools in Rockingham, Ellerbe and Hamlet. The planetarium will be at the Hamlet Library today, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open to the public during those times.

HAMLET — After touring schools in Rockingham — Washington Street Elementary, LJ Bell Elementary and Rockingham Middle — and schools in Ellerbe — Mineral Springs Elementary and Ellerbe Middle — the StarLab portable planetarium made its way to its last school stop at Hamlet Middle School on Wednesday.

For two weeks, the StarLab has been making its way around the county, allowing students to explore coral reefs, observe wildlife and learn about the solar system.

“The schools have been really helpful, courteous and welcoming,” said Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library Supervisor Shannon Hearne.

Debbie Knight, outreach coordinator at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library, said the kids have been amazed and excited whenever they experienced the portable planetarium.

“It’s a good opportunity for students to see what they might not be able to see otherwise,” said Knight.

The StarLab is part of a grant through the Institute for Museums and Library Services (IMLS) and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) that the North Carolina Library needed to use. Four planetariums were purchased with the funds.

Knight, Hearne and Ellerbe Librarian Ashley Scott spent Wednesday morning with seven sixth-grade classes. The students watched a video titled “Losing the Dark” and students learned about light pollution and how it affects our ability to see into outer space.

The kids “oohed” and “ahhed” and occassionally ducked whenever planets and stars were coming at them. The planetarium projects a 360 degree view of space, so they could see things from all angles.

The three librarians consider themselves pros with the StarLab after having to set it up and break it down over the past two weeks. Knight said what once took them 45 minutes to set up now takes them about 10.

“At Rockingham Middle, everything went so smoothly,” said Knight. “And by the third day at LJ Bell, we were really good.”

They said they’re ready to get back into their normal routines — all three have been away from their libraries for days. Knight said February is usually a busy month for the libraries, and with the StarLab, they were adding “busy on top of busy.”

They also said they have a list of advice for other libraries. During the training last Monday, representatives from Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Anson counties visited Richmond County and agreed to make a list to pass on to help each other out.

“It’s been a learning experience,” said Scott.

Some of their advice would be to have at least three people helping (each piece of equipment weighs about 65 pounds), no screaming, no nose diving in or out of the planetarium and tie up hair since the Velcro likes to stick.

The StarLab will be open for public use at the Hamlet Library today, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will then move on to Montgomery County.

Tour ends at Hamlet Middle

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

