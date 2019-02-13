Athlete of the Week (Feb. 4-9): Skylar Standridge

Skylar Standridge has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Feb. 4.

Standridge is a senior for the Richmond wrestling team who advanced to the 4A NCHSAA State Championships with his fourth-place finish in the 220-pound weight class at the Midwest Regionals on Saturday.

After just missing out last season, Standridge made sure his career was going to come to a close on the big stage. He bounced back from a decision loss to Northwest Guilford’s Stephen Vega in the semifinal with a sudden victory win — meaning he scored the first point of the overtime period — at the expense of Porter Ridge’s Trey Smith in the consolation semis.

“He was pretty strong, and he was kind of quick, but he was trying to do some throws and was just a little too sloppy with it,” Standridge said of Smith. “I was able to slip right underneath his throw when he tried it and get the final takedown.”

Because was able to escape Smith in that hard-fought matchup, the senior Raider got to move on to the third-place matchup, where he would go on to lose a 3-0 decision Pinecrest’s Aidan Alston. His appearance in the bout was enough, however, seeing that the top four from every weight class secures a spot in the individual state tournament.

“It was pretty wild when it happened. I got up and was shaking my head like ‘Did I really just do that?’” he said. “I was really happy and it made me feel great (because of) my family and everybody that’s been helping me through my career.”

Standridge kicked off his regional run with a pin over Silas Murphy (High Point Central) in the first round. He would need overtime to defeat Terell Walker (R.J. Reynolds) — his first sudden victory of the day — in the 220 quarterfinal.

Almost joining him in advancing to states were junior teammates Austin Gallops (152 lbs) and Joey Nicholson (113 lbs), who both came within one match of earning bids. They were pinned in their respective consolation semifinal matchups.

“It feels like I’ve got to do it for them because they were right there at it,” Standridge said. “We didn’t have anybody go to states last year, so I feel like I kind of owe it to Coach Nich to do something out there. I don’t want to let him down.”

The state tournament is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 14, and run until Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Below are Standridge’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My biggest influence was probably my grandpa. He always wanted me to do good in sports and he always had my back.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team? Why?

A: My favorite team would probably be, college wise, N.C. State — all of their athletics. (I became fan) about four years ago. My grandpa had always loved N.C. State …. and I like their agriculture program.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about this sport?

A: The competition. Being able to compete with others my age and hang out with people I normally wouldn’t hang out with.