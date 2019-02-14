Lindsey resigns from Hamlet City Council

Lindsey Lindsey

HAMLET — City of Hamlet Council member David Lindsey resigned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Bill Bayless said he received a note from Lindsey that states, “Due to personal issues, I hereby resign my position on the Hamlet City Council.” Bayless said the news came as a shock, but he respects his wishes.

“I was real surprised,” said Bayless. “The council will have to make a decision as to who they want to have as a replacement. I’m sure it will take a little time to find the right person for the position.”

Lindsey has served for three years on Hamlet’s council and would have been up for re-election this November. Bayless recalled one other time a council member was replaced due to death and council appointed someone to fill their seat.

Lindsey didn’t elaborate on his reasons for resigning Wednesday, but felt that it was something he needed to do.

“I feel bad about leaving,” he said. “But your personal life is more important.”

During Hamlet’s meeting Tuesday evening, council asked their city’s attorney T.C. Morphis on how they should move forward.

“It’s really up to council,” Morphis said. “I’ve seen some go through a voting process with applications and others have picked the person they felt most qualified. It varies by community.”

Council member Wendy Massagee suggested to council that they should find someone that has served before that knows the city and could fill the seat in the meantime.

Bayless said there is no set date for when they want to have Lindsey’s seat filled.

In other news,

*Council appointed three new members — Brian Mitchell, Angie Averitt and Max Brigman — to the Hamlet Depot Board, bringing the total number to 15 members.

• Council adopted a resolution to list several surplus items on a government surplus site.

• Council adopted a resolution for the retirement of K9 Edy with the Hamlet Police Department.

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

