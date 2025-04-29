HAMLET — As the owner and operator of Teriyaki Express Japanese Restaurant Inc. in Sanford, Jeanette Lopez enjoys not only the freedom of owning her own business but also being able to work with her family every day.

Lopez, a 2015 graduate of Richmond Community College’s Business Administration program, opened Teriyaki Express in July 2020 just as COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted.

“That was a scary time to open a business, especially a restaurant,” Lopez said “Initially, my family and I found ourselves in Sanford, which we were unfamiliar with, and we did not know anyone in the area.”

In the beginning, Lopez served a small entrée menu, but as the months went by, she expanded her menu to include soups, appetizers, wings, and sushi.

“In my restaurant, we prepare everything from scratch, especially our sauces,” Lopez said. “All dishes we prepare begin with washing, cutting, and cooking our ingredients. Even though I’m usually running around, I enjoy it and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Being the Boss

Lopez enjoys the benefits of being her own boss. She does not have to report to anyone, but being a business owner does come with a lot of responsibilities, including creating new menu items, logos, shirts, and slogans for her company.

“Each day is different, from ordering food to preparing it to paying bills and doing accounting tasks,” Lopez said. “If one of my employees doesn’t show up for work, then I have to cover their spot for the day, along with the help of my staff.”

Ultimately, she enjoys being able to interact with customers and being a staple in the community.

Challenging Times

Prior to Lopez’s successful business, she had a hard life growing up. Originally from Middletown, Ohio, Lopez was adopted at the age of 10 and moved to North Carolina with her new family.

“Growing up, education was not something that was valued in my home,” Lopez said. “I had a hard time learning to read, and spelling was not my strongest area. Math was not my favorite subject, and I especially hated it when I had to ask for help.”

As a child, Lopez didn’t have the support of her family to work hard in school. Lopez began to slowly give up and eventually got involved with the wrong crowd. Eventually, she dropped out of high school by the end of her ninth-grade year.

“Life became harder for me because I got pregnant with my first child at the age of 16, but I didn’t let that stop me from trying to do better,” Lopez said. “I had given up on going back to school, but three kids later and being in my early 20s, I decided that if I was going to make something of myself, I would have to have a degree.”

In 2007, Lopez obtain her GED from Gaston College, in Dallas, N.C.

“My first dream was to possibly be a teacher, but at the same time, my husband and I had a conversation in 2009 about starting a business, specifically a restaurant,” Lopez said. “I researched what degree would help me the most with owning a business. That’s how I ended up finding Richmond Community College.”

Paving the Way

As a first-generation college graduate, Lopez is excited that she has paved the way for her children to have higher education aspirations.

“RichmondCC has greatly impacted my life,” Lopez said. “I knew when I was signing up for the classes that I would do whatever I could to finish. Had I not gone back to school and earned my associate degree in Business Administration and gained the skills and knowledge to run a successful business, I’m not sure how I would have made it.”

Due to what she learned in her business classes at RichmondCC, Lopez didn’t have to hire any lawyers or accountants to open her restaurant.

“In one class, we had to make up a fake business, and I used my idea of my current business. I made the project on that whole idea, even down to the name,“ Lopez said.

Because the Business Administration degree is offered 100 percent online, Lopez took many of her classes online and did not have to be on campus all day.

“My advisors were extremely helpful, especially when it came to me asking questions or scheduling my classes,” Lopez said.

Lopez knew attending college would be a financial strain for her family, which now included five children. However, she applied for financial aid and scholarships and received both, making college more affordable for her.

New Business, New Life

Lopez is grateful for RichmondCC because it helped her start her business and begin a new life.

“Had I not gotten the opportunity to attend RichmondCC, I don’t think that I would be where I am today,” Lopez said. “I am so blessed to be able to work with my family and spend time with them every day. This is all because of Teriyaki Express, which would not have been as successful without RichmondCC.”