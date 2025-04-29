HAMLET — The city of Hamlet celebrated a major moment Friday with the unveiling of the freshly painted Seaboard Airline Locomotive 1114 and Caboose 5241. The event honored the city’s railroad history and the teamwork that made the project possible.

“I just want to thank everybody for being here today. This is a very important day for railroad history, but most importantly, for Hamlet and Richmond County,” said Kristi King, president and CEO of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

The project was made possible through the efforts of the Hamlet Depot and Museum board, the National Railroad Museum, the city of Hamlet and grant funding from the Foundation for the Carolinas.

“We’re gathered here today to recognize, once again, our rich history of our railroad. It is a history our residents are proud of, as they should be,” said Hamlet Mayor Amy Guinn. “Specifically, I am referring to the Seaboard Airline Locomotive 1114 and Caboose 5241. The collaborative effort between the nonprofit Hamlet Depot and Museum board, the National Railroad Museum and the city of Hamlet, along with the grant funds from the foundation of the Carolinas, resulted in freshly painted locomotive and caboose — and I thank each entity for the part they play. The locomotive and caboose will continue to be a cornerstone for our visitors in our city park as they come to see this whole complex consisting of the historic Depot and the Visitors Center in between the building.”

The event also brought pride to local leaders and residents.

“As a (resident) of Hamlet, I’m thrilled. The engine and caboose look tremendous,” said Rick Watkins, chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. “This historic part of the downtown Hamlet area is something that we can all take pride in and so I think that’s great. As a member of the board of commissioners, I want to say congratulations to the city of Hamlet. To the mayor and the city council here and everybody who works in the administrative part of what happens with city government, just congratulate them on the work and the diligence necessary to make this happen.”

Chuck Craven from the National Railroad Museum Hall of Fame shared the history of how the locomotive came to be part of the museum.

“The Railroad Museum was incorporated in 1976, became fully operational in ’77. We’ve had several sites around the town, meaning you would know that better than I would because I was gone for 40 years, but in the process of moving around, we always had an affinity obviously, for the railroad, the history and the people of Hamlet. Nothing represents the history of Hamlet better than the railroad and most specifically, a specific tangible item that you have such as what we have here behind us,” Craven said. “Now how did we get that? Julius Kroll was president of the Railroad Museum in 1991. This engine went out of commission, or quit serving—last run was April 13, 1990.”

Craven explained that CSX planned to sell the locomotive for parts, but Kroll pushed for it to stay in Hamlet. With help from Congressman Bill Hefner, state Sen. Richard Condor and then-Mayor Abbie Covington, the museum finally got it.

Craven also passed along a message from Bobby Brigman, the last engineer to operate the train.

“I talked to him and he couldn’t make it today. He’s living in Charlotte, but he wanted to convey his good wishes to everybody and just to let you know that this engine never let him down, that he was proud to drive it, proud to run it. He was the last engineer to pull it into the yard.”

Community leader G.R. Kindley spoke about how working together helped make the project happen.

“What you see over there today is what happened through unity, cooperations, efforts and desire and I’m just happy to say that I have been a part of that and I have been very interested particularly for the last 25 or so years with the things that have taken place,” Kindley said. “It’s amazing what things can be done when you work together and have the same desire. It’s an accomplishment that can be made.”

Tyree Massagee, a retired CSX engineer and volunteer at the Hamlet Depot and Museum, shared more details about the train cars.

“This locomotive was built by General Motors Corporation in 1964 for the Seaboard. It was built as a backup path engine for some of their bail trains and not-so-high-priority passenger trains. They got relegated after the ’70s when Amtrak took over. The caboose was built in 1924, a wooden caboose with metal framing that was put on it in 1957.”

Massagee also thanked Mechelle Preslar, Hamlet’s director of community engagement.

“We’re happy with how everything turned out. I would also thank Mechelle. She does a great job out here. Me and her argued and fought over this engine, but Mechelle does a fantastic job down here with these events and the music in the park, the picnics and the band and all this. Without her help, we would’ve gotten none of this done.”

Angie Averitte, treasurer of the Hamlet Historic Depot, reminded everyone about the importance of caring for the history of Hamlet.

“This place is here and it’s our goal to make this place better when we left it than when we found it. That’s a big, tall order considering everything that’s been done. Thank you for being here,” she said.

After the ribbon cutting, the celebration continued with Hamlet’s first Boxcar Concert of 2025. The band Good Company performed while food trucks lined Main Street for Hamlet’s TGIFriday Food Trucks.

