Double elimination tournament started Tuesday, goes until Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team has qualified for the 10-team Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament as the No. 8 seed in the conference standings and will face No. 5 seeded Bryan College in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Knights and Lions did not face each other at all during the regular season. All games of the double elimination tournament will take place at Hunter Wright Stadium with the entire tournament going through Saturday.

The top two seeds in the conference (Reinhardt and Tennessee Wesleyan) will receive a bye and not play on the opening day of the tournament. The seeds for the tournament are listed below:

1. Reinhardt (38-9, 24-6 AAC)

2. Tennessee Wesleyan (37-11, 23-7 AAC)

3. Johnson (33-14, 21-9 AAC)

4. Milligan (30-20, 19-11 AAC)

5. Bryan (26-20, 18-12 AAC)

6. Pikeville (26-20, 17-13 AAC)

7. Columbia International University (28-20, 14-16 AAC)

8. St. Andrews (25-20, 12-17 AAC)

9. Bluefield (19-24, 11-19 AAC) *

10. Montreat (20-30, 11-19 AAC) *

*Bluefield won the regular season series against Montreat 2-1 to earn the No. 9 seed.

Including the Knights’ matchup with the Lions, there will be four games played on the opening day of the tournament. There will be four games played each day except for the championship on Saturday, which could have a maximum of three games played depending how the rest of the tournament shakes out. The full tournament schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, April 29

Game 1 – No. 6 Pikeville (26-20) vs. No. 7 Columbia International (28-20), 9 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 4 Milligan (30-20) vs. No. 9 Bluefield (19-24), noon

Game 3 – No. 5 Bryan (26-20) vs. No. 8 St. Andrews (25-20), 3 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Johnson vs. No. 10 Montreat (20-30), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6 – No. 1 Reinhardt (38-9) vs. Lowest seeded winner from Games 1 and 2, noon

Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 6 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan (37-11) vs. Lowest seeded winner from Games 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. Highest seeded winner from Games 1 and 2, noon

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 3 p.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Highest seeded winner from Games 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Game 13 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 14 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser, 12 p.m.

Game 15 – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 3 p.m.

Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Schedule will be finalized following the results of Games 13 and 14. If only one game is needed, it will be played at 2 p.m. If only one “if necessary” game is needed, it will be played at 11 a.m. with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. If both “if necessary” games are needed, the games will be played at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

St. Andrews heading into the tournament and against the field

The Knights wrapped up their 2025 regular season over Wednesday (doubleheader) and Thursday last week at Kentucky Christian, dropping two of three games (loss in first game 5-1, win in second game 9-1 and loss in third game 7-6). Outside of their first round opponent in Bryan, St. Andrews had one three-game series against every other team in the field. Here is how the Knights fared against each of them during the regular season:

-vs Reinhardt: swept at home over Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23. Lost Saturday’s game 2-1 and both Sunday games 9-5 and 5-3.

-vs Tennessee Wesleyan: lost two of three at home over Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19. Fell in both Friday games 18-8 and 16-0 before rebounding with a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Saturday.

-vs Johnson: lost two of three on the road over Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. Beaten in both Saturday games 6-5 and 15-0 before winning on Sunday 17-3.

-vs Milligan: won two of three on the road over Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22. Defeated on Friday 4-2 but won both Saturday games 18-10 and 4-2.

-vs Pikeville: swept on the road over Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5. Lost Friday’s game 9-2 and both Saturday games 15-4 and 4-0.

-vs Columbia International University: won two of three at home over Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. Took Friday’s game 4-0 and split Saturday’s doubleheader (loss in first game 5-3 and win in second game 3-2 in 10 innings).

-vs Bluefield: lost two of three at home over Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15. Lost Friday’s game 6-1 and split Saturday’s doubleheader (loss in first game 7-3 and 1-0 win in second game).

-vs Montreat: won two of three at home over Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2. Split Saturday’s doubleheader (win in first game 6-1 and loss in second game 9-1) and won Sunday’s game 7-5.