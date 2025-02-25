Feb. 11

At 9:47 a.m., Deputy Richard Spivey responded to Gatewood’s Garage following a report of a suspect stealing a number plate, valued at $1. The case is active.

At 9:57 a.m., Deputy Mark Owens responded to Ledbetter Road following a report of an individual damaging mailboxes, valued at $100 each. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 5:02 p.m., Deputy Dylon Goodwin responded to Seven Oaks Drive following the report of a stolen vehicle, valued at $8,000. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 22

At 1:00 a.m., Deputy Michael McInerney responded Mill Street following a report of an individual assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon. The case is closed by other means than arrest.

At 2:15 a.m., Deputy Jael Aranda responded to Vine Drive in response to assault with a deadly weapon and second degree trespass. The case is closed by other means than arrest.

At 3:16 a.m., Deputy Jael Aranda responded to Hancock Street following a report of a suspect misusing the 911 system. Upon arrival, the deputy identified the suspect as Hillard Weatherford. Weatherford was arrested, closing the case.

At 7:14 a.m., Lieutenant James Davis responded to US 1 Highway following the report of a suspect sealing a registration plate of a vehicle, valued at $25. The case is active.

At 7:45 a.m., Deputy Arlie Gunn responded to Richmond Correctional Institution after receiving a report of a suspect bringing a controlled substance onto state property. Upon arrival, the deputy found Linda Alomari in possession of Suboxone strips. Alomari was arrested, closing the case.

At 4:07 p.m., Deputy Dillon Barbour responded to Anita Lane following a report of a suspect entering an individual’s residence and pushing them. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 4:45 p.m., Deputy Travis Bohman responded to John Boyle Lane following a report of an individual removing items from a property, valued at $900. The case is closed by other means than arrest.

At 11:22 a.m., Deputy Michael Sale responded to Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a property without permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 23

At 11:16 a.m., Sergeant Zackary Allen responded to Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect fleeing in a motor vehicle. The suspect was identified as Oziah Rush. He was arrested, closing the case.

At 2:46 p.m., Sergeant Geoffrey Cloninger responded to Cartledge Creek Road following a report of someone stealing a beehive, valued at $500. The case is closed by other means than arrest.

At 5:22 p.m., Deputy Jael Aranda responded to Smokey Hollow Road following a report of an individual stealing a game camera, valued at $100. The case is active.

At 11:48 p.m., Deputy Michael J. McInerney responded to Northam Road, following a report of a suspect stealing a vehicle, valued at $14,000. The case is closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 24

At 11:06 a.m., Deputy Mark Owens responded to South Lee Street following a report of misuse of the 911 system. The suspect, Lakela Hamilton was arrested, closing the case.

At 12:47 p.m., Deputy Mark Owens responded to Zion Church Road following a report of first degree trespassing and injury to personal property. The suspect was dragging a hay bale through the pasture, valued at $50. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 6:38 p.m., Deputy Dylon Goodwin responded to Wiregrass Road in response to a report of a suspect fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle. Reginald Robinson Jr. was arrested, closing the case.