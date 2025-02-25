HAMLET — Richmond County Operation Fix hosted its annual Spay-Ghetti dinner on Saturday to raise funds for the Furever Friends of Richmond County.

“The Spay-Ghetti dinner started when our group was called Richmond County Animal Advocates. We started in 2014 and rebranded in 2022 as Richmond County Operation Fix, and we continued to hold our spaghetti dinner because it’s our biggest fundraiser. All of the money we raise goes toward our spay-neuter fund,” said Allison Story, director and founder of Operation Fix.

This year’s event introduced new features to enhance the experience and increase fundraising opportunities for the nonprofit.

“We stepped it up this year and decided to make it nicer by offering VIP tables and business partnerships. We also have prizes this year, which you can buy raffle tickets for. There are different baskets and services donated by local businesses, along with additional items and services available through a silent auction,” Story said.

Operation Fix provides spay and neuter services to Richmond County residents, regardless of income. Currently, the organization is offering a special rate of $25 for spaying or neutering cats and dogs. While it is not involved in adoptions, Operation Fix works to prevent unwanted litters, ultimately reducing the number of animals that end up in shelters.

“We try to keep animals from being born so they don’t go to the shelter. By having our program, it makes things easier for the shelter, too,” Story said.

She emphasized that spaying and neutering pets can help prevent diseases such as urinary infections, increase their lifespan, and reduce the likelihood of fights with other animals.

“We received a large donation from someone who passed away, and this was his vision: to fix all these animals to prevent strays and euthanasia,” Story said.

For Story, one of the most rewarding aspects of the dinner is seeing the community come together in support of their mission.

“My favorite thing about the dinner is seeing the community participation. Each year, we sell out the spaghetti dinner tickets. Seeing the community support what we do means a lot because this has been a long time coming. Before we rebranded, we started in 2012 doing rescue work. But we realized what we were doing was like getting in the ocean with a spoon. By focusing on spay and neuter the way we do, it’s like building a dam to stop the downpour,” Story said.

In addition to the Spay-Ghetti dinner, Operation Fix has other fundraising events planned. The fourth annual Walk N’ Wag will take place on the last Saturday in April, and Paddle for Paws, a kayaking event, is also scheduled for later this year.

“We haven’t decided on a date yet because of the weather, but we hope to have it at some point this year,” Story said.

