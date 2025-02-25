ROCKINGHAM— Discovery Place Kids Rockingham welcomed families for a day of fun and discovery Sunday as it celebrated 12 years of inspiring young minds. The event featured hands-on activities, interactive exhibits and sweet treats, making it a memorable occasion for visitors of all ages.

The celebration included birthday-themed treasure hunts, card-making stations and a live science show featuring shaving cream cupcakes and sparklers. Children and their guardians participated in the activities before receiving a cupcake on their way out in honor of the museum’s milestone.

Puckered Up Lemonade set up outside the facility, offering families a refreshing drink to enjoy after their time at Discovery Place.

Looking ahead, the museum will host a Storybook Ball on April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. where children can meet beloved characters from classic bedtime stories including Queen Elsa, Princess Anna and Pete the Cat.

For more than a decade, Discovery Place Kids Rockingham has provided an engaging space for children to learn through play. With more exciting events on the horizon, the museum continues to be a place where curiosity and creativity thrive for all ages.

