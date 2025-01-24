ROCKINGHAM— On Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced that Richmond County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing adults Linda Ann McCuiston and Dennis Wayne Bailey.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge has pledged to match the reward, and Wayne’s family has added an additional $2,000, bringing the total reward in his case to $5,000.

McCuiston, who suffers from dementia, was last seen between 6:20-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in her yard on Country Canyon Drive in the Meadow Wood subdivision. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black toboggan on her head. Officials report that she stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. McCuiston has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

A family member indicated that McCuiston may have sought a ride, which could explain her disappearance. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert for McCuiston in light of her condition.

Bailey was last seen near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, an area where he is known to frequently walk. A resident of the Ashley Chapel neighborhood, he was officially reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, Bailey has balding hair and a goatee-style beard.

On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shared a public letter from Bailey’s family, which read:

“Dear community, we come to you with heavy hearts and a desperate plea for assistance. Our beloved brother, Dennis Wayne Bailey, has been missing since December 30, 2024. He is cherished by many in our community and within our family, and his absence has left a profound void in our lives.”

The family’s plea continued:

“We are reaching out to ask for your help in locating Dennis. If anyone has any information—no matter how small or seemingly insignificant—it could be the key to bringing him home. We understand that circumstances may be complicated, but we implore those who may have knowledge of his whereabouts, or who may have harmed him, to come forward.”

“We love Dennis dearly, and our drive to find him is fueled by the need for closure. If he is no longer with us, we want to ensure he is brought to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. Please, if you have any information or can point us in the right direction, we urge you to speak up. You can reach out to us directly or contact the authorities.”

The letter concluded with a message of gratitude:

“We appreciate your compassion during this difficult time and thank you for being a part of our extended family. Together, we can bring Dennis home,” said Deborah Bailey Jackson, his sister.

On Jan. 14, Sheriff Mark Gulledge reassured the families of the missing individuals that extensive efforts are underway to locate their loved ones. “These investigations are a priority, and we are committed to following every lead to resolve each situation,” he said. “Investigators have dedicated countless hours and resources to locating these individuals, but so far, they have not been successful.”

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping these cases open until they are resolved. As a testament to our dedication, Captain Mitchell Watson of the Criminal Investigations Division has explored various tools that may assist deputies in locating missing persons, including discussions with a Canadian company,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Authorities urge anyone with information about McCuiston or Bailey’s location to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232, 911 or the Crime Stoppers P3 application.

The Rockingham Police Department announced on Wednesday that 15-year-old Adrianna Sunshine Matthews has been located. “She is safe and in good health,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We appreciate the community’s assistance in this matter!”

