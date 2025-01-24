RICHMOND COUNTY — Residents of Richmond County finally got the winter wonderland they were promised this Tuesday evening. However, the snowfall led to hazardous conditions on local roads, especially secondary routes, which became covered in ice. As a result, Richmond County Schools opted for remote learning from Wednesday through Friday.

“Richmond County Schools will continue Remote Instruction for all students tomorrow, Friday, January 24th, due to the ice remaining on many secondary roads across the district. Students should continue to work on their remote assignments. If you have any questions, please reach out to your student’s teacher. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as the safety of our staff and students remains our top priority,” said Richmond County Schools in a statement.

The icy conditions also disrupted after school activities and athletic events. Richmond Community College resumed classes on Friday, including for Richmond Senior High School students taking dual enrollment courses. Students who could not attend were advised to contact their instructors.

“Due to the icy conditions on many of our secondary roads in our service area and the forecasted low temperatures tomorrow morning, Richmond Community College has canceled all classes for students tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 23. The College will operate on a two-hour delay for staff,” said Richmond Community College.

The city of Hamlet also responded to the weather, closing all city facilities on Wednesday “due to safety concerns.” As a result, trash and limb collection services were suspended. Rockingham City Hall reopened on Thursday at 9 a.m., following a one-hour delay. The city updated residents on garbage pickup, stating that Tuesday-Friday routes would resume on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Monday-Thursday routes would be picked up on Friday, Jan. 24. Regular garbage services are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 27.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office closed its administrative offices and judicial building on Thursday, citing “snow-covered and slick” roads. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office announced that its Operation Stay Warm giveaway for Ellerbe residents would be rescheduled to Friday due to inclement weather conditions.

As winter weather continues to affect the region, local officials are urging residents to stay safe and follow updates on closures and delays.

