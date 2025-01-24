Remembering Andre the Giant

RICHMOND COUNTY — One of the biggest hometown stars to ever call Richmond County home was Andre Rene Roussimoff, better known as Andre the Giant.

Born in Coulommiers, France, Roussimoff became a larger-than-life figure, celebrated not only for his immense size but also for his strength and unique personality. Often referred to as “The Eighth Wonder of the World,” he captivated fans across the globe, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate decades after his death.

Roussimoff was born with acromegaly, a condition caused by excessive growth hormone, which led him to stand an extraordinary 7 feet 4 inches tall and weigh around 520 pounds.

Growing up in rural France, Roussimoff was no stranger to the challenges of being different. His town lacked a school bus, so he walked 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) to school each day. One of his neighbors was famous playwright Samuel Beckett, who would sometimes offer Roussimoff and other children rides in the back of his truck on their way to school. While some stories claim a deep friendship between the two, Roussimoff’s brother has said they were merely friendly acquaintances who shared a love of cricket.

Roussimoff’s wrestling career began at the age of 18 in France, quickly rising to fame across Japan, Canada and the United States. He became one of the most celebrated wrestlers in World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), earning a reputation for his nearly unbeatable streak. For almost 15 years, Roussimoff remained undefeated until he was finally bested by Hulk Hogan in 1987. Their iconic WrestleMania III showdown, where Hogan body-slammed the giant before 93,000 screaming fans, became one of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

But Roussimoff’s contributions to pop culture didn’t stop in the ring. He also became famous for his role as Fezzik, the lovable giant in The Princess Bride (1987), where his charm and humor shined through.

Beyond his wrestling and acting achievements, Roussimoff’s personality stood out. He was known for his giant heart and sense of humor. Fellow wrestler Frank Valois once recalled how Roussimoff would prank his friends by moving their cars while they were inside bars or restaurants — something he could do with ease, given his immense strength.

In 1974, Roussimoff made it into the Guinness Book of World Records — not for his size — but for his enormous income. He became the highest-paid wrestler in the world at the time, earning $400,000 annually — equivalent to about $2 million today.

Additionally, Roussimoff was known for his legendary drinking capacity. Roussimoff was said to be able to consume over 100 beers in one sitting, unofficially earning him the title of the “Greatest Drunk on Earth.” In an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, Roussimoff shared that he once drank 117 beers in a single sitting. When Letterman asked if he was drunk, Roussimoff replied that he did not remember because he had passed out.

In the final years of his life, Roussimoff found peace in the small town of Ellerbe. He owned a ranch there, where he spent his downtime when he wasn’t on the road.

Roussimoff passed away on January 28, 1993, in Paris, France, at the age of 46 due to congestive heart failure and a heart attack. In his will, he requested to be cremated, and his ashes were scattered at his ranch in Ellerbe by his friend and former referee, Frenchy Bernard.

In 2023, the Rankin Museum in Ellerbe honored Roussimoff with “A Giant Celebration,” a tribute to his life and legacy. Though nearly three decades have passed since his death, Andre the Giant’s spirit remains as larger-than-life.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com